Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' (NYSE:KW) Dividend Will Be $0.24

The board of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 5th of January, with investors receiving $0.24 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 56.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 115%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.16 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has grown earnings per share at 35% per year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is paying out 165% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Story continues

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here