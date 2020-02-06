Kennedy takes overall Women's Herald Sun Tour title after thrilling finale

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins her second Women’s Herald Sun Tour title in as many years

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins her second Women’s Herald Sun Tour title in as many years

Ella Harris (New Zealand National Team) wins stage 2 of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) pushes the pace, shadowed by race leader Arlenis Sierra (Astana)

Ella Harris of the New Zealand National Team realises that she’s taken her first professional victory on stage 2 of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek

Overall winner Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) recovers from her efforts

Stage winner Ella Harris (New Zealand National Team) is flanked by second-placed Sarah Gigante (Tibco-SVB) and third placed Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott), who did enough to take the overall title

Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women’s Racing) during stage 2 of the 2020 Women’s Herald Sun Tour

Specialized Women’s Racing rider Jaime Gunning won the white jersey as best young rider

Stage winner Ella Harris was also crowned 'queen of the mountains'

Arlenis Sierra (Astana) lost her race leader but won the green points jersey

The final overall podium: Jaime Gunning, winner Lucy Kennedy, and Arlenis Sierra

The final jersey winners at the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) defended her overall Women's Herald Sun Tour title after a thrilling finish to stage 2 at the Falls Creek ski resort on Thursday, with overnight leader Arlenis Sierra (Astana) only dropped by the front group in the final few hundred metres.

Ella Harris – who normally rides for Canyon-SRAM but was racing for the New Zealand National Team at this race – fought her way back after having been dropped multiple times by the leaders to win the stage, with Tibco-SVB's Sarah Gigante taking second place and Kennedy third, which was enough for Kennedy to sew up her second title in a row.

Kennedy won overall by 12 seconds from Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing), while stage 1 winner Sierra did just enough to finish third overall, 22 seconds back, having started the day with a 10-second buffer over Kennedy.

"With 500 metres to go, no , I didn't think I could shake Arlenis, as she was so strong and followed my every move," said Kennedy at the finish. "But she eventually cracked, and when I saw the two riders in front of me, I knew I'd done enough.

"I was really motivated, and the team was just amazing," she added. "I never felt in trouble, and I was always really calm, and even though we didn't have a full team here, they were really strong, and I just owe a lot of it to them."

How it unfolded

The shortening of the day's second and final stage due to safety concerns about the 30km descent from Falls Creek in the wet weather that arrived at the end of the men's stage meant that riders faced a 45km stage, with the last 30km of that mostly uphill back to Falls Creek.

After the new start in Mount Beauty at the base of the climb, an initial flurry to make the first intermediate sprint, which came just 4km into the shortened stage's initial 15km loop, was won by Pro Racing Sunshine Coast's Alexandra Marin-Wallace. Specialized Women’s Racing’s Kate Perry then attacked soon after, and quickly built up a 45-second lead over the bunch.

Perry took her lead onto the start of the final 30km climb up to Falls Creek, with her advantage hovering around the same 45-second mark for most of the time she was out in front.

Mitchelton-Scott soon took over at the front of the bunch, however, and Perry was caught with 16km to, although by that point, Mitchelton's firepower had been reduced to just Jessica Roberts working at the front for Kennedy, with race leader Sierra sitting comfortably on the defending champion's wheel.

An attack from Roxsolt Attaquer's Bree Wilson with 14km to race gained her an advantage of almost a minute on the climb, but the Australian was brought back well before the finish, and then suffered an unfortunately timed mechanical that took her out of the running for the stage.

Kennedy tried multiple times to shake Sierra as the kilometres ticked down, and with 4km to go there were just seven riders still in contention: Kennedy, Sierra, Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer), Sarah Gigante (Tibco-SVB), Ale BTC Ljubljana's Anastasiia Chursina, Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing) and New Zealand's Ella Harris.

Kennedy's continuing attacks served to drop Harris and Barrow each time, but they clawed their way back time and again, and when Kennedy made her final, desperate, successful attack with 400 metres to go, followed by Gigante and Gunning, Harris came from behind a final time and gave it everything she had left to take the stage win from Gigante, Kennedy and Gunning, with the unfortunate Sierra trailing home for fifth place.

"I kept getting dropped, so I just kept dieseling myself back on, and then with about 500 metres to go, I felt like I had a little bit more power than everyone else," said a delighted Harris after taking her first pro win. "To cross the line in first after the surprise crosswinds yesterday, I can't believe it, and it means so much to me. I've got so many people to thank, and I'm just ecstatic.

"To win my first professional race is just crazy. It’s not really a weight off my shoulders, but it's just nice to tick that box," she said. "And it's Waitangi Day as well, so to win on New Zealand's national day in the national kit is pretty cool."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 1:36:43 2 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:03 4 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:00:11 5 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:31 6 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:00:44 7 Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:00 8 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico 0:01:03 9 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:01:32 10 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico 11 Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:02:26 12 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:02:40 13 Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:03:43 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:45 16 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:03:46 17 Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 18 Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 19 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 20 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico 21 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 22 Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:04:06 23 Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico 0:05:08 24 Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team 25 Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:05:09 26 Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico 0:05:12 27 Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:05:14 28 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:05:39 29 Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:05:53 30 Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team 0:06:45 31 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico 32 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:07:51 33 Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 34 Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:08:16 35 Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team 36 Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:08:42 37 Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:09:10 38 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:10:49 39 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women 40 Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 41 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:11:32 42 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:12:30 43 Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 44 Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:13:46 45 Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:14:20 46 Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:14:45 47 Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:14:48 48 Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 49 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:15:58 50 Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:16:34 51 Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:17:23 52 Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:17:27 53 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:17:40 54 Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:18:55 55 Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade DNF Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Astana Women's Team DNF Amy Vesty (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade DNF Amalia Langham (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki OTL Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana OTL Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank OTL Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank OTL Chloe Moran (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team OTL Francesca Sewell (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team OTL Stella Nightingale (NZl) New Zealand National Team OTL Emma Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade OTL Anya Louw (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women OTL Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women OTL Rylee McMullen (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 6 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 4 3 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 6 2 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 4 3 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 10 2 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 3 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 4 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 12 2 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 8 3 Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 24 2 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 3 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 4 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand National Team 4:56:17 2 Agolico 0:00:13 3 Roxsolt Attaquer 0:00:48 4 Specialized Womens Racing 0:01:35 5 Astana Women's Team 0:03:48 6 Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:10:23 7 Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:13:33 8 Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:19:15 9 Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:20:42 10 Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:21:22 11 Veris Racing Women's Team 0:33:56 12 Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:33:59

General classification





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3:52:38 2 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:00:12 3 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:22 4 Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:40 5 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:44 6 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico 0:01:04 7 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:01:31 8 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:01:34 9 Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:50 10 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico 0:02:22 11 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:02:41 12 Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:03:16 13 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:40 14 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 0:03:41 15 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:46 16 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 17 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:03:47 18 Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 19 Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:04:33 20 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico 0:04:36 21 Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 22 Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:05:05 23 Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico 0:05:09 24 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:05:48 25 Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:05:58 26 Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico 0:06:02 27 Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:06:04 28 Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team 0:07:02 29 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico 0:07:35 30 Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:08:17 31 Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:08:21 32 Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 0:08:30 33 Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:10:00 34 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:10:50 35 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:11:21 36 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:11:32 37 Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 0:11:39 38 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 0:12:12 39 Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:13:06 40 Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 41 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:13:20 42 Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 43 Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:14:36 44 Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:14:49 45 Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:15:18 46 Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:15:35 47 Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:17:21 48 Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:18:13 49 Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:19:12 50 Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:19:45 51 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:20:22 52 Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 0:21:47 53 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:22:01 54 Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team 0:24:54 55 Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki 0:26:22





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team 10 2 Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 10 3 Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 10 4 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 10 5 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 7 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 6 8 Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team 6 9 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 10 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 4 11 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 4 12 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 2 13 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 24 2 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 3 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 12 4 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 5 Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer 8 6 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 4 7 Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing 3:52:50 2 Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:28 3 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:32 4 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico 0:00:52 5 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women 0:03:29 6 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:34 7 Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:05:46 8 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico 0:07:23 9 Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:08:05 10 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:10:38



