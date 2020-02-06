Kennedy takes overall Women's Herald Sun Tour title after thrilling finale
Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) defended her overall Women's Herald Sun Tour title after a thrilling finish to stage 2 at the Falls Creek ski resort on Thursday, with overnight leader Arlenis Sierra (Astana) only dropped by the front group in the final few hundred metres.
Ella Harris – who normally rides for Canyon-SRAM but was racing for the New Zealand National Team at this race – fought her way back after having been dropped multiple times by the leaders to win the stage, with Tibco-SVB's Sarah Gigante taking second place and Kennedy third, which was enough for Kennedy to sew up her second title in a row.
Kennedy won overall by 12 seconds from Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing), while stage 1 winner Sierra did just enough to finish third overall, 22 seconds back, having started the day with a 10-second buffer over Kennedy.
"With 500 metres to go, no , I didn't think I could shake Arlenis, as she was so strong and followed my every move," said Kennedy at the finish. "But she eventually cracked, and when I saw the two riders in front of me, I knew I'd done enough.
"I was really motivated, and the team was just amazing," she added. "I never felt in trouble, and I was always really calm, and even though we didn't have a full team here, they were really strong, and I just owe a lot of it to them."
How it unfolded
The shortening of the day's second and final stage due to safety concerns about the 30km descent from Falls Creek in the wet weather that arrived at the end of the men's stage meant that riders faced a 45km stage, with the last 30km of that mostly uphill back to Falls Creek.
After the new start in Mount Beauty at the base of the climb, an initial flurry to make the first intermediate sprint, which came just 4km into the shortened stage's initial 15km loop, was won by Pro Racing Sunshine Coast's Alexandra Marin-Wallace. Specialized Women’s Racing’s Kate Perry then attacked soon after, and quickly built up a 45-second lead over the bunch.
Perry took her lead onto the start of the final 30km climb up to Falls Creek, with her advantage hovering around the same 45-second mark for most of the time she was out in front.
Mitchelton-Scott soon took over at the front of the bunch, however, and Perry was caught with 16km to, although by that point, Mitchelton's firepower had been reduced to just Jessica Roberts working at the front for Kennedy, with race leader Sierra sitting comfortably on the defending champion's wheel.
An attack from Roxsolt Attaquer's Bree Wilson with 14km to race gained her an advantage of almost a minute on the climb, but the Australian was brought back well before the finish, and then suffered an unfortunately timed mechanical that took her out of the running for the stage.
Kennedy tried multiple times to shake Sierra as the kilometres ticked down, and with 4km to go there were just seven riders still in contention: Kennedy, Sierra, Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer), Sarah Gigante (Tibco-SVB), Ale BTC Ljubljana's Anastasiia Chursina, Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing) and New Zealand's Ella Harris.
Kennedy's continuing attacks served to drop Harris and Barrow each time, but they clawed their way back time and again, and when Kennedy made her final, desperate, successful attack with 400 metres to go, followed by Gigante and Gunning, Harris came from behind a final time and gave it everything she had left to take the stage win from Gigante, Kennedy and Gunning, with the unfortunate Sierra trailing home for fifth place.
"I kept getting dropped, so I just kept dieseling myself back on, and then with about 500 metres to go, I felt like I had a little bit more power than everyone else," said a delighted Harris after taking her first pro win. "To cross the line in first after the surprise crosswinds yesterday, I can't believe it, and it means so much to me. I've got so many people to thank, and I'm just ecstatic.
"To win my first professional race is just crazy. It’s not really a weight off my shoulders, but it's just nice to tick that box," she said. "And it's Waitangi Day as well, so to win on New Zealand's national day in the national kit is pretty cool."
Results
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
1:36:43
2
Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
3
Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:00:03
4
Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
0:00:11
5
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team
0:00:31
6
Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
0:00:44
7
Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team
0:01:00
8
Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico
0:01:03
9
Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
0:01:32
10
Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico
11
Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
0:02:26
12
Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team
0:02:40
13
Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:03:43
14
Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
15
Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
0:03:45
16
Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:03:46
17
Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
18
Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
19
Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
20
Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico
21
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
22
Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
0:04:06
23
Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico
0:05:08
24
Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team
25
Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
0:05:09
26
Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico
0:05:12
27
Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:05:14
28
Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:05:39
29
Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:05:53
30
Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
0:06:45
31
Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico
32
Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
0:07:51
33
Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
34
Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:08:16
35
Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team
36
Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
0:08:42
37
Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:09:10
38
Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:10:49
39
Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women
40
Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
41
Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
0:11:32
42
Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
0:12:30
43
Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
44
Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:13:46
45
Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:14:20
46
Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
0:14:45
47
Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:14:48
48
Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
49
Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
0:15:58
50
Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:16:34
51
Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:17:23
52
Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:17:27
53
Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:17:40
54
Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:18:55
55
Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
DNF
Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNF
Amy Vesty (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
DNF
Amalia Langham (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
OTL
Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
OTL
Erica Clevenger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
OTL
Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
OTL
Chloe Moran (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
OTL
Francesca Sewell (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
OTL
Stella Nightingale (NZl) New Zealand National Team
OTL
Emma Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
OTL
Anya Louw (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
OTL
Alexandra Martin-Wallace (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
OTL
Rylee McMullen (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
6
2
Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
4
3
Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
6
2
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
4
3
Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
10
2
Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8
3
Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6
4
Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
4
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
12
2
Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
8
3
Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team
4
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
24
2
Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16
3
Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
8
4
Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
4
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
New Zealand National Team
4:56:17
2
Agolico
0:00:13
3
Roxsolt Attaquer
0:00:48
4
Specialized Womens Racing
0:01:35
5
Astana Women's Team
0:03:48
6
Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:10:23
7
Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
0:13:33
8
Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:19:15
9
Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:20:42
10
Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:21:22
11
Veris Racing Women's Team
0:33:56
12
Sydney Uni-Staminade
0:33:59
General classification
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
3:52:38
2
Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
0:00:12
3
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team
0:00:22
4
Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
0:00:40
5
Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
0:00:44
6
Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico
0:01:04
7
Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
0:01:31
8
Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
0:01:34
9
Samara Sheppard (NZl) New Zealand National Team
0:01:50
10
Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Agolico
0:02:22
11
Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team
0:02:41
12
Bree Wilson (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
0:03:16
13
Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
0:03:40
14
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
0:03:41
15
Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
0:03:46
16
Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
17
Jessica Pratt (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:03:47
18
Emily Herfoss (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
19
Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:04:33
20
Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castañeda (Mex) Agolico
0:04:36
21
Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
22
Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
0:05:05
23
Denisse Aracely Ahumada Riquelme (Chi) Agolico
0:05:09
24
Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:05:48
25
Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team
0:05:58
26
Jennifer Morales Milanes (CRc) Agolico
0:06:02
27
Kirsty Deacon (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:06:04
28
Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
0:07:02
29
Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico
0:07:35
30
Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team
0:08:17
31
Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:08:21
32
Madeline Wright (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
0:08:30
33
Elyse Fraser (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:10:00
34
Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:10:50
35
Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:11:21
36
Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
0:11:32
37
Sophie Edwards (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
0:11:39
38
Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
0:12:12
39
Georgia Miansarow (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
0:13:06
40
Alana Forster (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
41
Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
0:13:20
42
Georgia Danford (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
43
Julia Atkins (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:14:36
44
Josie Talbot (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:14:49
45
Bre Vine (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:15:18
46
Hannah Bartram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
0:15:35
47
Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:17:21
48
Grace Brunto-Makeham (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:18:13
49
Catelyn Turner (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:19:12
50
Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
0:19:45
51
Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
0:20:22
52
Annamarie Lipp (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:21:47
53
Lucie Fityus (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:22:01
54
Kathryn Woolston (Aus) Veris Racing Women's Team
0:24:54
55
Pia Smith (Aus) Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:26:22
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Astana Women's Team
10
2
Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
10
3
Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
10
4
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
10
5
Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8
6
Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8
7
Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
6
8
Ally Wollaston (NZl) Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
6
9
Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6
10
Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
4
11
Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
4
12
Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
2
13
Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
24
2
Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16
3
Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
12
4
Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
8
5
Justine Barrow (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
8
6
Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
4
7
Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team
4
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Womens Racing
3:52:50
2
Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
0:00:28
3
Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
0:00:32
4
Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Agolico
0:00:52
5
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast - Women
0:03:29
6
Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
0:03:34
7
Jorja Swain (NZl) New Zealand National Team
0:05:46
8
Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Agolico
0:07:23
9
Jenna Merrick (NZl) New Zealand National Team
0:08:05
10
Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:10:38
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Agolico
11:47:07
2
Specialized Womens Racing
0:00:33
3
Roxsolt Attaquer
0:00:35
4
New Zealand National Team
0:00:36
5
Astana Women's Team
0:02:50
6
Mitchelton-Scott Women
0:09:29
7
Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
0:13:20
8
Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:19:44
9
Velo Project Women's Cycling Team
0:20:40
10
Stepfwd It Suzuki
0:32:44
11
Veris Racing Women's Team
0:38:52
12
Sydney Uni-Staminade
0:38:58