Kennedy Leonard – the Scotland 3×3 star raised in Michael Jordan-mad Chicago

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bulls
    Chicago Bulls
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Michael Jordan
    Michael Jordan
    American basketball player and businessman

Kennedy Leonard honed her basketball skills in the gym where superstar Michael Jordan trained but is revelling in the chance to make her Dundee-born mum proud at the Commonwealth Games.

Leonard, 25, is part of the Scotland women’s 3×3 basketball team in Birmingham, but her entire childhood was spent on the other side of the Atlantic.

She was born in New Jersey in September 1996 and her family moved to Chicago nine months later, just before Jordan embarked on his ‘Last Dance’ season with the Chicago Bulls which ended with a sixth NBA title.

“When you grow up in Chicago, or spend time any time in Chicago, you’re automatically tuned into the Bulls and Michael Jordan in that era,” Leonard told the PA news agency.

“So it was cool to grow up and be surrounded by that and to be that close to something so iconic.”

Leonard would play and watch the sport all the time with her basketball-crazy dad and attended Bulls summer camps, where she had the opportunity to play in the same halls where Jordan and his team-mates would have practised.

The Bulls magic clearly rubbed off on her as she was offered college scholarships to play the sport, and joined the University of Colorado programme in Boulder.

On her Twitter page she talks about how people told her she was “not good enough, too small and too slow” but has emphatically proved them wrong.

Her success continued at Colorado, as she smashed the university’s all-time assists record. An injury at the wrong time ruled her out of the WNBA draft and she moved to Europe, first to Germany before joining the London Lions.

She was part of a Lions women’s team that won four titles last season and won each of the 24 WBBL games they played last season.

Playing in the Commonwealth Games for Scotland has added poignancy for Leonard, whose mother moved from Dundee to South Africa as a toddler before her swimming talent took her to the United States as a teenager.

“My mum is super proud,” Leonard said.

Scotland’s Kennedy Leonard drives past Australia’s Alex Wilson
Scotland’s Kennedy Leonard drives past Australia’s Alex Wilson (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Her parents are both Scottish, my grandpa passed away a while ago but my grandma passed away just last year from Covid.

“So I think for my mum it’s super-cool to be able to see me playing for Scotland. I think it probably brings some really good memories back of her family and her childhood and her heritage as well.

“My dad isn’t Scottish, but you wouldn’t know it. He wears all the Scotland kit. When he got to Birmingham he went to the Scotland House team store and he bought a pullover and a hat, he has all the merchandise. He’s ready to go.”

The 3×3 and wheelchair basketball competitions made their Games debuts on Friday in front of a near-capacity crowd.

Leonard and her Scotland team-mates were the first home nation to play, losing to Australia before bouncing back later in the day with a win over Sri Lanka. They conclude their pool programme against Kenya on Sunday ahead of a quarter-final on Monday.

The matches are 10 minutes – and stop before that if a team reaches 21 points – feature live commentary, backing music – Stormzy’s ‘Vossi Bop’ has featured – and even ‘media breaks’ where the commentator has a quick chat to a pundit while the players take a breather.

Leonard loves the way this modern, half-court version of basketball has found a home at the Games and said: “So many sports you have to go and be a silent spectator, you can’t enjoy it or jump into the moment, whereas basketball – especially 3×3 – it’s very crowd-driven.

“It’s not maybe traditionally what people expect at a Commonwealth Games but I think it’s something that can break that barrier and make it more enjoyable for fans and people to come watch of all ages.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jade Atkin is highlighting the inclusivity of wheelchair basketball

    The 20-year-old will make her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham and is excited to give the inclusive nature of the sport a spotlight for the next generation.

  • John Archibald relishing return to Scotland colours

    The privilege of competing in Team Scotland colours is not lost on cyclist John Archibald and he plans to make the most of the experience in Birmingham.

  • Drew Barrymore says she was 'very much in love' with ex Justin Long

    Drew Barrymore doesn't get why she and ex-boyfriend Justin Long "were ever an interesting couple" — as far as public interest in their long-ago romance.

  • Thick smoke fills the air above Toledo forest fire

    STORY: The forest fire which started in the town of Sevilleja de la Jara caused the evacuation of population of Robledo del Mazo and Las Hunfrias, and forced the lockdown of the nearby town of Navaltoril due to proximity and danger of smoke, the regional government said.Members of Spain's military emergency unit (UME) have been deployed on Saturday (July 30) to help tackling the active blaze.So far this year 222,000 acres have been burnt across Spain, including 49,500 acres - an area slightly bigger than New York City - in the last heatwave that began on July 10.2022 is considered Spain's worst year for wildfires in a decade, according to government figures.

  • Drew Barrymore Hints 'There's a Few Reasons' Ex Justin Long 'Gets All the Ladies'

    "You wanna know why [Justin Long] gets all the ladies? Well, there's a few reasons … but the comedy is definitely [one of them]," said Drew Barrymore

  • See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe in<em> </em>Netflix's <em>Blonde</em>

    Ana de Armas is taking on the iconic role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde film and the resemblance is uncanny. See pictures of the actress in character side-by-side with the real-life blonde bombshell

  • Drew Barrymore reveals reasons why ex Justin Long ‘gets all the ladies’

    “He’s brilliant and he’ll just knock your socks off with laughter,” the television host says.

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.