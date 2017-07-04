Kennedy gets 3rd straight win as Royals beat Mariners 3-1

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Andrew Moore follows through on a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

SEATTLE (AP) -- Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night.

Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season. The lone run scored on a wild pitch as Kansas City handed Seattle its fifth straight loss at home.

Moustakas led off the second inning with his 23rd home run of the season and gave the Royals a 2-0 lead against Seattle starter Andrew Moore. Gordon's home run came with two outs in the fifth, a pitch he broke his bat on but was still able to get it over the wall in right just beyond the leap of Mitch Haniger. It was Gordon's fifth homer and second in the past three games.

Lorenzo Cain added a sacrifice fly in the first inning as the Royals won for the fourth time in five games.

Kennedy threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing just four hits and striking out seven. Seattle got its only run in the second inning, the only inning Kennedy permitted more than one runner to reach base. Kyle Seager scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch, but Kennedy recovered to strike out Mike Zunino and Boog Powell to end the threat.

Peter Moylan, Neftali Feliz and Joakim Soria retired the final seven batters in order. Soria picked up his first save since April 13, 2016.

Moore (1-1) missed high in the strike zone early in the game, but avoided giving up any major damage and made it through eight innings in his second start. Moore allowed five hits and struck out three and became the third pitcher in Seattle history to throw at least seven innings in the first two starts of his career.

CRUZ CONTROL

Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz was expected to miss his second straight game with a sore knee, but came on as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and struck out. Manager Scott Servais said before the game he was hopeful Cruz would return in the next few days.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

Royals: Kansas City bolstered its bullpen by selecting Al Alburquerque from Triple-A Omaha on Monday. The Royals optioned left-hander Eric Skoglund to Omaha and transferred Matt Strahm to the 60-day disabled list. Strahm suffered a torn patellar tendon on Saturday.

Mariners: Right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to clear a roster spot for Moore. Seattle needed to carry an extra position player with Cruz still slowed by a sore knee. ... Seattle traded Double-A pitcher Tyler Herb to San Francisco for cash considerations.

UP NEXT

Royals: Danny Duffy (4-4) will return from the disabled list. Duffy has not started since May 28 due to an oblique strain. Duffy made two starts with Omaha.

Mariners: Felix Hernandez (3-2) makes his third start since coming off the disabled list. He got a no decision in his last outing against Philadelphia after allowing three runs over six innings.