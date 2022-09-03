Kennedale pulls away late to down long-time rival Alvarado in defensive showcase

Kennedale and Alvarado are long time rivals on the gridiron so it wasn’t a stretch to think that this would be a knock down, drag out fight.

The 38th meeting between the two schools turned out to be just that as the Wildcats used a strong defensive effort to down Alvarado 27-12 on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Alvarado (1-1) pulled to within 14-9 on a 21-yard Dylan Cox field goal with 6:50 left in the third quarter and opened the fourth quarter driving again.

The Indians up-tempo offense was visibly wearing on Kennedale’s defenders and Alvarado moved, quickly, from its own one yard line to the Wildcat’s 41.

But one of Kennedale’s two defensive stars, safety Kameron Sallis, stepped in to save the day.

Sallis, No. 32 in the Star-Telegram Top 100, jumped in front of an Indian pass and raced 66 yards for a score to give the Wildcats a 20-9 cushion.

Another field goal by Cox, this time from 42 yards out, pulled Alvarado to within one score with 4:15 left in the game.

But Jeremiah Clea put the game away with his second rushing touchdown of the game from 38 yards away with 1:56 left.

The first three scores of the game all came after gaffes by the opposing team.

Kennedale (1-1) punted for the second time with 7:33 left in the first quarter, but the return man for the Indians muffed the kick and the Wildcats recovered at their own 46.

Kennedale’s methodical running attack took 11 plays to cover the 54 yards with Clea taking a jet sweep 20 yards for the score giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead at the 2:15 mark of the opening period.

Oklahoma State commit Poasa Utu and defensive mate Daniel Cooper wreaked havoc on the Indians backfield much of the first half. Alvarado rushed 13 times for 13 yards with Utu and Cooper regularly conducting meetings at the quarterback.

Kennedale’s Paosa Utu grabs Alvaredo’s Jaylon Bridgewater for a loss in the fourth quarter of Friday’s September 2, 2022 football game at Wildcat Stadium in Kennedale, Texas. Kennedale went on to win 27-12. Special/Bob Haynes

Utu, No. 25 in the Star-Telegram Top 100, capitalized on Alvarado’s next turnover when he scooped up a fumble and raced 68 yards to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead on the last play of the first quarter.

Alvarado defensive end Gavin Pocasangre swung the momentum back to the Indians midway through the second quarter when he blocked a Kennedale punt and recovered it at the Wildcat’s 31.

Facing a fourth and five at the seven, Alvarado quarterback Cardea Collier found Oliver Monrose in the back of the end zone to cut the lead to 14-6 with 3:35 left in the half. Monrose just got a foot in bounds on the play and limped off after.