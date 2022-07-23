Kenly town board silent after closed-door meeting on mass resignations

Anna Johnson, Kristen Johnson
·5 min read

The Kenly Town Council emerged from a closed-door meeting Friday night, two days after its police chief, his four officers and two town clerks resigned, with little to say except they they will meet again next week.

The news of the mass resignations has brought media attention to the small Johnston County town of just over 2,000 people. About 50 residents gathered at Kenly Town Hall, huddled in small groups, talking among themselves as the Town Council members quietly took their seats in the small, brick building.

Denise Bennett, a native of Kenly, came to support new Town Manager Justine Jones. In resignation letters, the employees cited a hostile or stressful working environment, some blaming the manager.

Bennett said she doesn’t believe Jones, who started June 2, has had a chance to build relationships with people in the town yet.

“One of my questions is, what happened between May and July? It takes time when you get a new boss,” she said. “We just want to make sure that the process is fair, and this ultimatum of her versus him as a police chief is not a good process.”

Kenly town manager Justine Jones prepares for a Town Council emergency session in Kenly N.C., Friday, July 22, 2022. The session is in response to the abrupt resignation of the police chief, four officers, and two administrators.
Jones was hired out of 30 candidates in a national search, according to a town news release. She previously worked in local governments in Minnesota, Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Jones told The News & Observer on Thursday morning she could not comment on the resignations.

Police Chief Josh Gibson has said he would consider returning to the job if Jones left, WRAL reported.

Residents Heather and Michael Johnson were also among those hoping for some kind of resolution Friday night.

The two were in a meeting between Mayor Herbert Hales and some residents held in a music hall across the street from Town Hall just before the council meeting. The mayor told the media that reporters they weren’t allowed inside the meeting.

Heather Johnson said she felt the mayor answered people’s questions the best he could.

“He was very upfront and he said it like it was and said ‘if I don’t know, I’ll do my best to find out,’” she said.

She said she isn’t concerned about any safety issues that could come up with the resignation of the officers.

“Kenly only has one officer on duty most of the time, so this is not anything new. As much as the police chief tries to have multiple officers, it hasn’t been possible lately,” Johnson said. “I’m hoping they can resolve this in a professional manner where whatever changes need to happen happen and we can walk away as a community and with no hard feelings, and with nobody dramatizing or with an agenda. We just want to be safe in Kenly.”

The Kenly Town Council chambers are filled before a Town Council emergency session in Kenly, N.C. Friday, July 22, 2022. The session is in response to the abrupt resignation of the police chief, four officers, and two administrators.
Hales said he still has questions but said he was aware of some issues between the officers and new manager.

“Council was aware there was a possibility but you don’t know what’s going to happen until it happens sometimes,” he said. “[Tensions] built up very quickly.”

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to provide law enforcement protection for as long as the town needs, Sheriff Steve Bizzell said in a statement.

Kenly joins the short list of municipalities in the state with defunct or disbanded law enforcement agencies. Last year, the Davie County town of Mocksville voted to get rid of its police department.

Other town controversy

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Gibson, who has served the town as police chief for the last two decades, said the new town manager has created an environment “I do not feel we can perform our duties and services to the community.”

The four officers and two administrators who also quit alleged a hostile and toxic work environment that they could no longer work in.

Neither Gibson, Sharon Evans or Christi Thomas responded to requests for comment by the News and Observer.

This is not the first controversy involving the town manager’s office in Kenly.

Former Kenly Town Manager Michael Douglas was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in June 2020, according to court documents.

A civil lawsuit against Douglas and the town of Kenly was filed by a woman who claims Douglas came to her house and grabbed her breast in front of her sister and asked “Why won’t your sister let me hit it?”

“Thoroughly disturbed by this incident, plaintiff contacted the Kenly Police Department to file a report but was prevented from doing so by the Kenly Chief of Police, who informed plaintiff she should just move on from the incident,” according the lawsuit.

The woman tried filing a report again with a police lieutenant, but the chief prevented the lieutenant from filing the report, according to the lawsuit.

It is the general policy of The News & Observer to not name people who say they have been victims of a sex-related crime.

The lawsuit states the woman also told the town board about the incident but that it was ignored until Douglas was charged in 2020, according to the lawsuit.

The town denies that the police chief prevented the woman from filing a police report, according to its response in court documents. The town says the town board was notified of the allegation and after the meeting a council member approached the district attorney to investigate it, according to court documents.

Court documents show that several people connected to Kenly have been subpoenaed in recent months in regard to the criminal case, including Gibson and Evans.

The next court date in the criminal case will be the week of Aug. 15. The civil lawsuit is in mediation.

