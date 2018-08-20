Kenley Jansen reportedly gets green light to play following irregular heartbeat episode

When Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was hospitalized in early August with a recurrence of an irregular heartbeat, it was expected that he would miss about a month of play.

Since then, the Dodger bullpen has fallen upon hard times, and the team has gone 3-6 since August 10. Thankfully, for both Jansen and the team’s well-being, it appears he’ll be returning sooner than expected.

According to MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick, Jansen donned a shirt reading “I’m back” Monday, and confirmed as much about his status.

Kenley Jansen confirmed the message on his shirt: “I’m back.” Apparently got the green light from the cardiologist today. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) August 20, 2018





There has yet to be an official timetable given for Jansen’s return.

Update: Jansen says he’ll be active for Monday night’s game.

Kenley Jansen said he’s active for tonight. His checkup went well, and has been cleared to pitch. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 20, 2018





Jansen could still require offseason surgery

About a week after he initially hit the disabled list, ESPN reported that Jansen would likely undergo heart surgery in offseason. It would be his second heart procedure since he’s been in the majors, after requiring a similar one in 2012.

Jansen is expected to undergo a catheter ablation, which entails using a catheter to make scars in heart tissue to prevent an irregular heartbeat. Jansen would likely be allowed to leave the hospital a few hours after having the procedure.

Given that heart issues don’t tend to just resolve themselves, the need for surgery is likely to remain, despite his quick recovery.

This time around, Jansen and Dodgers medical staff were able to catch the condition much quicker than in 2012. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman called it a “pre-existing condition,” so while it might seem scary for a player to go on the DL for heart-related reasons, it was no reason to panic.

Regardless of if, or when, the surgery happens, Jansen told The Athletic he’s not going to fixate on his condition.

Kenley Jansen: “I’m not thinking about my heart…If it goes, it goes.” — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 20, 2018





He also said last week that he plans to travel to Denver whenever the team next goes, despite it likely triggering his symptoms.

