Kendrys Morales and the pitfalls of chasing exit velocity

Kendrys Morales has had a downright awful year with the Blue Jays so far. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

There are a number of reasons the Toronto Blue Jays’ pursuit of Kendrys Morales as a free agent was always an unwise one.

He locked down a DH spot on a roster with veteran stars who could make better use of it, he was coming off a three-year stretch where he’d been worth just 1.4 WAR, and the market was flooded with far cheaper power.

Right now, the Morales mistake is starting to come into focus as the switch hitter is slashing a gruesome .154/.250/.275 in 104 trips to the plate with a -0.8 WAR to show for his efforts. When he’s been in the starting lineup he’s hurt the team and as a bench player his lack of position renders him virtually useless. It’s a difficult situation and in recent days speculation about when the Blue Jays might cut bait has reached a climax.

The lumbering switch hitter is the definition of a sunk cost and has gone from a guy who was overpaid but his team’s best option, to a complete anchor. When the club gets healthy, it will have a number of better choices available to them that include, but are not necessarily limited to:

Josh Donaldson on his days off from third base

Yangervis Solarte if Devon Travis gets going at Triple-A and returns to the team

Steve Pearce on days with a right-hander on the mound and Curtis Granderson is in left

Granderson or Teoscar Hernandez on days when Randal Grichuk checks into the lineup

You could make an argument that Morales might be their best DH option against southpaws if he can break out of his funk, but that’s really not a rosterable position.

In 712 plate appearances as a Blue Jay Morales has hit a thoroughly unimpressive .236/.299/.421 and this year he’s been significantly worse hitting more ground balls than ever, showing worse plate discipline by swinging at pitches in the zone less without reducing his chase rate and posting career-low contact rates. Even if he somehow managed to reach his rest-of-season ZiPs projection of .249/.310/.441, that’s still not good enough to hold a full-time DH gig.

If we accept the premise that the Morales deal was always a bad idea and is now unpalatably so, then it bears asking what went wrong. A common narrative is that the front office scrambled after losing out on Edwin Encarnacion — and there’s probably some truth to that. There’s also the matter of what made Morales so seductive in the first place, and the primary answer to that is that he hit the cover off the ball in 2016.

Because he was playing his home games in Kauffman Stadium — and had played his whole career in pitchers’ parks — it was assumed that there was more to his bat and in 2016 the Statcast data seemed to confirm it.

Among players who put the ball in play at least 200 times that year he ranked fifth in average exit velocity at 92.8 mph, sandwiched between Matt Holliday and David Ortiz, just behind trio of mighty mashers in Nelson Cruz, Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Cabrera. In percentage of balls hit 95 mph or more his 49.9 percent mark ranked fourth in the league. That had to be a good sign.

As it turns out, it was a sign that average exit velocity might not be the best evaluation tool. Although there’s no doubt Morales was hitting the ball hard, looking a little bit closer he wasn’t the exit contact-quality god he appeared to be:

Via Baseball Savant

Exit velocity matters a lot more on balls in the air, especially for a like a guy like Morales who is constantly shifted and unlikely to get hits on grounders — so the fact his ranking dropped a bit on balls in the air was a mini red flag. Although Barrels is a seemingly-silly stat that hasn’t really caught on, the fact Morales wasn’t near the top in creating truly special contact again demonstrated that he wasn’t sending rockets all over the yard at quite the rate his average exit velocity implied.

The exact same thing happened last season, where once again Morales had the high average exit velocity — 91.1 mph ranking 10th in the majors — but wasn’t as good in the other categories. An interesting comparison point is Justin Smoak’s breakout 2017 where he didn’t score as well by exit velocity (89.6 mph average), but was much better in barrel-related numbers.

Via Baseball Savant

Smoak may not have been getting the same loud outs as his teammate, but he did a far better job churning out hits that couldn’t be caught.

Even amidst his epic slump, Morales has maintained the same pattern this year. Among players with at least 60 batted balls his 93.7 mph average exit velocity is the best number on the Blue Jays and the 11th-best in the majors. His rate of balls hit 95 mph or more sits at 58.2 percent — second only to J.D. Martinez. But, he’s just not getting those barrels:

Via Baseball Savant

If Morales teaches us anything it’s that just hitting the ball hard simply isn’t enough. The Blue Jays’ ability to do just that didn’t cover up the fact he hits too many ground balls for a player of his speed and he hasn’t been able to get enough of the kind of hits that take matters out of the hands of defenders.

Big exit velocity numbers fuelled optimism for the signing or Morales, and in a potential 2018 comeback, but it’s time to lay that optimism to rest.

