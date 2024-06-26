👶 Kendry Paez makes Copa América history with penalty strike

Ecuadorian youngster Kendry Paez has made history this evening with his conversion from the penalty-spot to double Ecuador’s lead against Jamaica.

After being awarded the spot-kick for a hand-ball in the box, Paez stepped up and dispatched his attempt to give Ecuador breathing room on the scoresheet.

In the process, Paez became the second youngest goalscorer in the history of the Copa América at 17 years and 53 days old.

Only Colombian Johnnier Montaño, who scored against Argentina on July 4, 1999 at 16 years and 171 days old, was younger for his debut strike.