Kendrick Perkins blasts Steve Kerr for criticizing Anthony Davis' trade to Lakers

After Kerr said Davis' trade situation is "bad for the league," Perkins ripped the Warriors coach for his critical comments.

Kendrick Perkins is not happy with Warriors coach Steve Kerr's frustration with how Anthony Davis forced his way out of New Orleans and to the Lakers with a trade request.

Earlier this week, Kerr told The Warriors Insider Podcast that Davis actions were "bad for the league," that he should have been bound by his contract and that "When you sign on that dotted line, you owe your effort and your play to that team, to that city, to the fans,"

Perkins, a former NBA player and current ESPN analyst, responded to Kerr's comments in a fiery rant on Twitter. Perkins started by ripping Kerr for not calling attention to other examples of players switching teams because he might have a "hidden agenda."

"I wonder why @SteveKerr didn’t say anything about Paul George forcing his way outta of OKC? I know why because Alvin Gentry is his close friend! Hidden Agendas!!! SMH," Perkins wrote.

He added: "AD had just as much as of obligation as the team, the team traded every 1st round pick they had, surrounded him with mediocre talent consistently, but you rather him be stuck there. He actually did them a favor and allowed the team to hit the reset button and retain assets! ... Houston traded Chris Paul after they said they wasn’t, I don’t see sympathy for him. AD just got in front of it, so Kudos to him!"

Perkins went on to question whether Kevin Durant's decision to join the 73-9 Warriors in 2016 was "great for the league."

Perkins finished his rant by questioning why it's OK for the league to trade a player without warning, but it's not acceptable for a player to request to be moved.

