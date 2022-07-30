Kendrick Nunn to Lakers fans: ‘expect consistency’
“They should expect consistency”, Kendrick Nunn said during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet. “That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor.”
Source: TalkBasket
