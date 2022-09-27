Kendrick Nunn full participant in first practice
Mike Trudell: Injury update: Troy Brown Jr. is still dealing with his back issue and is day-to-day, while Lonnie Walker IV is progressing and close to returning to practice (he was on the floor shooting 3’s after practice). Kendrick Nunn was a full participant. pic.twitter.com/D14EXsgKT6
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
