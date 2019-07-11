Kendrick Norton found sober, at fault for accident that cost him his arm: 'I am grateful'

Police have cited Kendrick Norton for the car accident that cost him his left arm last week, but noted that the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle was not suspected of having drugs or alcohol in his system.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that Norton was issued a citation for an improper lane change on a Miami-area highway that resulted in his crashing into a Maserati before colliding with a concrete barrier and landing upside-down in his Ford F250 pickup truck.

Norton’s arm amputated on the scene

The accident occurred early in the morning on July 4th. Paramedics reportedly had to amputate Norton’s left arm on the scene in order to remove him from the wreckage.

Kendrick Norton spoke publicly for the first time since a car crash cost him his arm on the same day police cited him for the accident. (Getty)

Police said that neither Norton nor his passenger, 34-year-old Shakir Williams, were wearing seatbelts.

Police did not determine whether or not Norton was distracted while driving, according to the report.

Norton: ‘I am staying strong’

Norton spoke publicly for the first time Thursday with CBS4 in Miami.

“I am ok,” Norton said. I am as comfortable as I can be with the situation. I am doing fine and the best I can. “I am staying strong because all of the support from all of the fans, all of the teams, my family and everyone. That is what is pushing me, my faith and the support from my family, my grandparents, my sports agent. Everyone is going above and beyond with nothing in return. Just to see people who have been supporting me is just great.”

The outlook for Norton is better now that it was in the immediate aftermath of the accident that saw him in critical condition.

But he recognizes that his football career is over.

“I realize that I will not be able to play for anyone,” Norton told CBS4. “We are working past that you know. That reality is sinking in. I am alive and I am grateful.”

