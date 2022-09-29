Who Is Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée? All About Whitney Alford

Julie Tremaine
·5 min read
Whitney Alford and recording artist Kendrick Lamar attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Whitney Alford and recording artist Kendrick Lamar attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City

Kevin Mazur/Getty

14-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar is famous for his revealing and introspective lyrics. But when it comes to discussing his private life outside of his tracks, the rapper is much more reserved.

Outside of his music, Lamar has said very little publicly about his personal life or relationship with his fiancée Whitney Alford. The two have a decades-long bond that started long before either was in the public eye, having been an item since they were teenagers.

So who is the rapper's longtime love? Here's everything to know about Kendrick Lamar's fiancée Whitney Alford.

She and Lamar have been together since they were teenagers

Kendrick Lamar (L) and Whitney Alford attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Kendrick Lamar (L) and Whitney Alford attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/Getty

Lamar and Alford met as students of Centennial High School in their hometown of Compton, California, in southern Los Angeles. They were friends first before they became a couple, and have been together ever since.

"Everybody that's been around me has been around since Day 1 and I can't change that. I don't change for nobody," Lamar said in an interview on Power 105.1. "People that have been by your side — you're supposed to honor that."

Lamar and Alford are notoriously private

Kendrick Lamar (L) and Whitney Alford attend the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendrick Lamar (L) and Whitney Alford attend the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Johnny Nunez/BET/Getty

The couple's first public appearance was in 2014, when they made their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards. The pair have kept many details of their romance private, but Lamar has been rapping about her since the beginning of his career, when he released the EP Kendrick Lamar in 2009, with songs like "She Needs Me" and "Determined." On them, there are lyrics about a woman who completes him, who's described as a powerful and encouraging force in his life.

"When I asked Lamar, out of all the influential people on his speed dial, who in his life has the power to call him out," Lizzy Goodman wrote in a 2014 New York Times Magazine profile, "his answer was immediate: 'One particular young lady,' he said, referring to Alford. 'She's been here since Day 1.' "

They appear together on Lamar's album cover with their two children

In April 2022, Lamar announced that he'd be releasing his long-awaited fifth album after a five-year music hiatus. Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers dropped the following month and fans were surprised to see a rare glimpse into the rapper's personal life via the album cover.

Lamar unveiled the cover on Instagram on May 11, which features him and Alford as well as their toddler daughter, who was reportedly born in July 2019. Neither Lamar nor Alford have spoken publicly about her arrival or revealed the child's name. The cover art also shows Alford holding an infant, seemingly confirming that the couple had welcomed another child. While they have not spoken about the second child publicly either, Alford posted a family photo for Father's Day 2022 honoring the men in her life.

"I choose to celebrate them for stepping up instead of stepping out, for providing, for assisting us women, for healing, for showing up physically and most importantly for showing up emotionally," she wrote, concluding her heartfelt caption with, "Happy Father's Day @kendricklamar."

They got engaged in 2015

Kendrick Lamar (L) and Whitney Alford attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kendrick Lamar (L) and Whitney Alford attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaKendrick Lamar (L) and Whitney Alford attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

Larry Busacca/Getty

Lamar confirmed that he had proposed to his high school sweetheart during a 2015 interview on Power 105.1. That same year, Lamar released his third album, To Pimp a Butterfly. Ahead of the album's release, he sat down for an interview with Billboard and mentioned Alford.

"I wouldn't even call her my girl," he said. "That's my best friend. I don't even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she's somebody I can tell my fears to."

Later, in 2018, Alford posted a photo of herself on Instagram with her diamond engagement ring on full display.

Alford makes appearances on his albums 

Alford was credited on 2015's To Pimp a Butterfly for providing backup vocals for "King Kunta" and "Wesley's Theory."

Lamar has used his family's voices in his songs on several occasions, including that of his mother and father. On his latest album, Alford's voice appears on four tracks, including "Mother I Sober" and "Father Time."

She's not very active on social media

Even though she has more than 25,000 Instagram followers, Alford isn't very active on the platform. Before returning to the site to post the cover of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on May 11, 2022, she hadn't posted anything since October 2018.

However, since the release of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Alford has been a bit more active on Instagram. Alongside a photo of herself holding her younger child, the mother of two got candid about her mental health journey and her children, writing, "I was stuck in a time and place that was no longer my reality and was no longer serving me. My babies forced me to take a long look at myself and journey back through the very things that made me."

She continued, "Then I was referred to a great therapist. After a few years of hard work, I can finally say I hear my own voice again. And it's very powerful."

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte