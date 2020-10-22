How Kendrick Lamar's 'Alright' Became the Protest Song of the Black Lives Matter Movement

Kevin Winter/Getty Kenrick Lamar

In 2018, Compton-rapper-turned global phenom Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer Prize for his album DAMN. — but it's not his only work that will be written about in history books. Three years before, as Americans took to the streets once again to speak out about racial injustice and a systemically-flawed police force, they found their protest anthem in Lamar's "Alright."

The hard-hitting chorus, "We gon' be alright," channeled protestors' rage as they shouted it on the streets. Soon, videos of protestors chanting and thought pieces about the song's connection to the Black Lives Matter movement flooded the internet.

Today, the music video of "Alright" — with its graphic black-and-white imagery and pointed criticism of police a form of protest in its own right — has more than 135 million views.

"The long-lasting impact of 'Alright' isn't on the Billboard charts," says Marcus Moore, author of The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America, in an interview with PEOPLE. "But I feel like it has a longer-lasting impact because it was chanted by the people for whom the song was made. It was being chanted by people in the street who out there actually doing the work."

The book is a comprehensive look at the 33-year-old rapper's life and an insightful analysis of Lamar's place in the larger musical landscape — from the distinct music flowing from L.A. to his place amongst other hip-hop icons like Kanye West and Drake. It also traces Kendrick Lamar's lasting impact on the fight for racial justice.

Moore, an award-winning music journalist who has written for outlets like Pitchfork and The Washington Post, argues that Lamar's music speaks to vital emotions of the human experience, so that 20 years from now, people will still be listening.

"I really wanted to show people that even though he has earned the right to be looked at as the 'Rap Messiah,' he found something that he liked, creative writing, and just stuck with it," Moore says about why he wrote the book. "And, if you find something that you really enjoy and put in those 10,000 hours to be an expert at your craft, you too can ascend to the level of a Kendrick Lamar."

View photos

Atria

Moore writes that Lamar (born Kendrick Lamar Duckworth) was a quiet kid growing up in Compton, who escaped the dangers of a gangbanging culture that entrapped so many of his friends. What set Lamar apart, even from the beginning, was his unflinching honesty in a genre that has increasingly become "celebratory," Moore explains. And, later, the rapper's incorporation of a plethora of other genres.

"When I listen to Kendrick Lamar, I hear nods to N.W.A., I hear nods to Tupac and OutKast and the spacious sound of OutKast and Goodie Mob and all those old Dungeon Family records," he says. "But he also has this knack of catering to new school listeners as well, where he has these really big booming beats that ring out in nightclubs and open-air festivals."

Lamar captured a global audience with his intricate lyrics and riveting sound—often including a deeper meaning to even club hits, as he did in "Swimming Pools (Drank)," in which he addresses alcoholism. He also opens up about heavy topics like depression and survivor's guilt in his music.

Story continues