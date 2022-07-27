Kendrick Lamar Says Music's All About 'the Feeling' After Security Guard Crying at His Show Goes Viral

Kendrick Lamar

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kendrick Lamar

You've probably seen the viral video of a security guard wiping away tears during a recent Kendrick Lamar concert. After viewing it himself, the rapper is now weighing in.

The 14-time Grammy winner, 35, gave a shoutout to the guard in a recent interview, saying that he'd seen the viral TikTok clip and was happy that his music is able to move people in such a way.

"It's really just about the feeling of it. At the end of the day, past all the politics, past all the numbers, it's what music makes you feel, how it makes you feel," Lamar told 12-year-old Jazzy of Jazzy's WorldTV. "So to see that [video], and shoutout to him by the way, cause I see him, bro. I was like, 'Man, I wonder what he's going through.'"

Lamar continued: "But at the end of the day, that's how you want everybody to receive your music and, you know, make them feel good, make them feel like a moment they're attached to, it could live forever."

The video — in which a security guard grows emotional and wipes away tears as he sings along to Lamar's 2017 hit "Love" at a concert at the Toyota Center in Houston on Friday — went viral over the weekend after user @dejaihvu shared it to TikTok. It currently has over 11 million views.

The staffer identified himself as Devyn Sanford in the comments section of the video, and he explained that the song "Love" holds a special place in his heart.

"That's me in the post y'all… this song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions… definitely love getting paid to do this," he wrote.

Sanford later spoke to local outlet KRIV about the experience, and said it's been "very surreal" to have his display of emotions go viral.

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Shares New Album Cover Seemingly Confirming Fiancée Gave Birth to Their Second Baby

"I had no idea that the moment had been captured until after the concert, and then I woke up the next day and it was everywhere, so I'm still kind of like, taking it all in right now," he explained.

Story continues

"The song is called 'Love' [and] it brought me back to 2017 when the song first came out. I was kind of going through a tumultuous time in my life at that point," continued Sanford. "The words, the crowd around me — everyone was screaming and reaching for Kendrick and crying. I kind of just absorbed everybody's emotions, and I was trying my best to hold it together, but I just kind of cracked."

Sanford added that Lamar's team has since contacted him to offer free merchandise — as well as a chance to speak with the star.

"I would [tell him] that I appreciate you for your music Kendrick, and it has gotten me through some really difficult times," he said. "I appreciate the energy and effort that you put into your artistry to make sure that you can connect with people. And that moment showed that your music can definitely bring people together."

He added: "I love my job! Absolutely."