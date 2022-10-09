Kendrick Lamar delivers the greatest show on earth (with a little help from Helen Mirren and a ventriloquist’s dummy)

Kendrick Lamar and friend on stage in Amsterdam - Greg Noire

Dame Helen Mirren is not someone you might associate with hip hop, but the great British thespian’s distinctive tones resounded through the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, imperiously overseeing the onstage action of American rapper Kendrick Lamar for the opening date of his European tour.

As the award-winning, multi-million-selling rap superstar bragged “I’m aloof Bhudda! I’m Christ with a shooter” to the noisy adoration of a 17,000-strong crowd, the Dame’s voice cut bossily through with a sharp edge of disappointment. “You’ve once again let your ego get the best of you. Must I remind you of how this went before?” Cue Lamar breaking into ironically braggadocious 2017 smash Humble, and the crowd going even wilder.

Mirren effectively voiced a therapist guiding the performer through a transformative psychoanalytical session where his complex internal world was vividly enacted onstage. The artful design was starkly monochromatic, with subtle deployment of mood-altering colour. A huge, cubist, white-draped mainstage was extended by a long catwalk with further stage points, across which the 35-year-old ranged with choreographed deliberation. There was not a move that had not been considered for intent and effect, from Lamar’s first appearance rapping the tortured solipsims of United In Grief to a ventriloquist’s dummy, to a pyrotechnical face off with his cousin Baby Kweem on Family Ties staged as a battle for competing loyalties to past and present values.

With a setlist constructed around this year’s long, complex, self-involved fifth album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, every song was given a subtly unique presentation. Lamar was spotlit to create shadowplays, pursued and boxed in by descending lights and shot full of arrows in the back. A team of dancers executed elaborate set pieces with a tone of cerebral modern ballet rather than pop culture’s usually more licentious pizzazz.

“It is time to take a Covid test,” Mirren sternly announced as four hazmat-suited dancers incarcerated the star in an opaque cube. “Oh no, it won’t be gentle. But this is for your own good.” As the cube filled with smoke and was slowly elevated above the crowd, Lamar battled back, rapping the gloriously optimistic Alright from 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly.

Kendrick Lamar on stage in Amsterdam - Greg Noire

Lamar’s Big Steppers show is as artfully designed as a work of avant-garde experimental theatre but delivered with the full force of an explosive rock extravaganza. There are no musicians (as is disappointingly the norm for live hip hop), but rich backing tracks utilise a dynamic range of sounds and styles, from baroque classicism to steamy funk and harsh electro.

The most articulate and thoughtful rapper of his generation – and perhaps any generation – he performs with tuneful clarity and fierce charisma. And, while this long show adheres to the introspective narrative of his latest opus, it has been cleverly constructed to integrate crowd-pleasing hits without disrupting the thematic conceit. Exploring themes of growth, maturity and morality, this is hip hop that questions its own values while simultaneously exulting in its visceral power, with Lamar audaciously leading fans in a chant of “Where my hypocrites at?”

Basking in uproarious sustained applause that briefly stopped him in his tracks, a smiling Lamar congratulated the audience for attending “the greatest show on earth”. It is a claim that is hard to argue with right now. This state-of-the-art show from a state-of-the-art rapper takes the most popular contemporary genre of music in the world to a whole new level.

Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers UK tour opens at the Ovo Hydro Arena, Glasgow on Nov 2, and then touring until Nov; livenation.co.uk