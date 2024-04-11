Kendrick Lamar’s Comedy With ‘South Park’ Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker Sets July 2025 Release Date

“South Park” co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are teaming with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free on a new live-action comedy that will hit theaters just in time for our nation’s birthday.

The film is slated to open on July 4, 2025 and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. It faces some stiff competition. Universal is scheduled to release “Jurassic World 4” on July 2 and Warner Bros. and DC are planning to debut James Gunn’s “Superman” a few days later on July 11. The news came as part of Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation, where the studio also debuted footage and trailers from its sequels to “Smile,” “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Gladiator.” Paramount also announced it is rebooting the “Scary Movie” franchise.

From the stage, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said: “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read and it’s certain to create some fireworks.” Get the pun?

The live-action comedy, written by Vernon Chatman, will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”

Lamar and PGLang partner Free will produce the project alongside Stone and Parker. The duo launched their company in 2020. Lamar has created such chart-topping hits as “Swimming Pools (Drank),” “Poetic Justice” and “The Blacker the Berry.” He also curated the soundtrack album for “Black Panther.”

In addition to the long-running “South Park” television show, Stone and Parker also created 1999’s feature “South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut” and the 2004 feature-length film “Team America: World Police.” They also worked with Robert Lopez to create the nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Book of Mormon.”

