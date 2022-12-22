Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos

Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo with Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah on Hawaiian Holiday Trip

Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays.

The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii.

"Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids.

Wilkinson smiles in a white tank top and beige shorts as she sits next to Alijah, who folds her hands in her lap as she poses in a blue floral print dress. Hank opts for a casual look, wearing a white graphic tee with black sweatpants.

Other photos in the carousel show her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett, having fun while playing in the ocean.

In a scene from the first season of her Discovery+ series last year, the former Girls Next Door star spoke with Alijah before tucking her into bed. As she expressed her love for her daughter, she got candid about her desire to do better as a mother.

"Do you know how special you are? Do you know how much I love you?" Wilkinson asked Alijah, who nodded in response.

"Balancing work and kids is hard work but I'm 36 now, not 19 — the girl you saw dancing around on the tables — anymore. I'm not," the former Playboy model said in a confessional. "I have a different mind frame."

Wilkinson added, "I want to respect myself. I want to love myself. I want to take care of my two kids. I want to be a little bit more disciplined."

In a confessional scene from another episode, Wilkinson shared her gratitude for the relationship she shares with her kids and where she is on her parenting journey.

"I couldn't have asked for better kids. I mean, when it comes to parenting and when it comes to my bonding with them, so sacred and so powerful," she said. "If there's one part of my life I'm doing right, it's them."

Wilkinson and Baskett finalized their divorce in February 2019 where they both agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children.