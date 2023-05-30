Kendra Wilkinson Praises Ex Hank Baskett as the 'Greatest Father Ever'

"My kids are just so happy and they’re so taken care of," the 'Kendra Sells Hollywood' star said

Kendra Wilkinson has nothing but love for her ex-husband Hank Baskett.

The Kendra Sells Hollywood star opened up about co-parenting her daughter Alijah Mary, 9, and son Hank Jr., 13, with the former NFL wide receiver.

“I’ll forever love my ex-husband. He’s the greatest father to my kids and that’s all I really just ask for,” Wilkinson, 37, told Us Weekly in an interview published Monday.

“That itself is so good. It’s good enough,” she continued. “If later down the line things happen, then they happen. I will always love him and I loved him once. Love doesn’t just go away.”

The former Playboy model added, “We only have a short time on Earth, and once you love someone, I will always love them, you know? And my kids are just so happy and they’re so taken care of.”

“My son is dunking in basketball now. My daughter is starring in Matilda,” noted Wilkinson. "There’s so much good, and life is just getting good again.

“I was struggling for years bad,” the Girl Next Door alum shared. “I was in a very bad, dark cave for a very long time so life is finally starting to get good again, and I hope that I can continue this and keep pushing.”

In December, Wilkinson shared a rare photo with her two kids as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii.



"Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, which showed the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids having fun while playing in the ocean.

Wilkinson and Baskett finalized their divorce in February 2019 where they both agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children. The couple were married for nine years.

Read the original article on People.