Kendall is still "not happy" about that cucumber cutting drama, Khloé says

Cast your mind back two weeks to a Thursday evening spent watching The Kardashians. Likely as not, you're picturing the scene in which Kendall and Kris chat while Kendall makes herself a salad. Obviously, if you know the scene we're talking about, then you'll know the internet promptly lost it over Kendall's method for chopping a cucumber (haphazard, at best). Well, weeks on and apparently Kendall still isn't amused by the whole thing...

The clip, which you've probably seen multiple times by now, shows Kendall chopping up some veg for a snack, and even Kris takes a bit of an interest in how she chops cucumber, at one point literally calling for help, "Hey chef, do you want to cut this up for her?"

Kendall not knowing how to properly cut a cucumber is sending me #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/18NokUo4c1 — Aleni 🫧🦋🍉 (@AleniHernandez) May 12, 2022

Inevitably, Twitter lost it. Fans immediately began tweeting about the whole thing, churning out memes and general concern for Kendall's shoulder joint. It was big news for at least a few days.

Well, it's been literal weeks, but apparently Kendall still isn't happy over the response the whole thing got. Speaking in a recent interview sister Khloé Kardashian revealed how less-than-amused Kendall was about the whole thing.

"Oh my god, she's like, not happy about that," Khloé told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast earlier this week, adding, "I feel so bad."

Khloé then tried to make the whole thing a bit better for Kenny by rationalising that she has so much going for her, she had to have one or two faults.

"I’m like, 'Kendall, God is fair. You're the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can't cut a f***ing cucumber. The world is good," she explained.

"Because … how can you be this f***ing perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she's a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she's all these amazing things. You can't cut a f***ing cucumber?"

Khloé then added that the whole thing had confused everyone else, too. "I was just confused why it was positioned this way. We don’t know. But I love her. She's so perfect."

I mean, she's got a point. If the worst thing you've got going for you is that you can't chop a specific vegetable very well, you're probably doing alright.

