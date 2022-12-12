KENDALL + KYLIE Launch Bridesmaid Dress Collection for Azazie

KENDALL + KYLIE just launched a bridesmaid dress collection for the leading dress-to-consumer-bridal and special occasion dress company, Azazie.

The KENDALL + KYLIE collection released on December 12 features 23 ethereal gowns, a "curated assortment of colors like Dark Navy, Bermuda, White Alabaster, Cabernet and Amethyst, and fabrics like stretch satin, luxe knit, and stretch crepe," revealed the exclusive press release.

With standout details and seductive silhouettes, the collection remains in the $79 to $129 USD price point, providing your bridal party with goddess-like looks to remember -- on a budget. The collection also taps into the corset trend that enhances your curves and femininity, while also ensuring all attention remains on the bride.

View the lookbook above and shop the KENDALL + KYLIE collection on Azazie's website.