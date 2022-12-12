KENDALL + KYLIE Launch Bridesmaid Dress Collection for Azazie

  • 1/5

    KENDALL + KYLIE Launch Bridesmaid Dress Collection for Azazie

  • 2/5

    KENDALL + KYLIE Launch Bridesmaid Dress Collection for Azazie

    Azazie
  • 3/5

    KENDALL + KYLIE Launch Bridesmaid Dress Collection for Azazie

    Azazie
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/5

    KENDALL + KYLIE Launch Bridesmaid Dress Collection for Azazie

    Azazie
  • 5/5

    KENDALL + KYLIE Launch Bridesmaid Dress Collection for Azazie

    Azazie
Gigi Fong
·1 min read

KENDALL + KYLIE just launched a bridesmaid dress collection for the leading dress-to-consumer-bridal and special occasion dress company, Azazie.

The KENDALL + KYLIE collection released on December 12 features 23 ethereal gowns, a "curated assortment of colors like Dark Navy, Bermuda, White Alabaster, Cabernet and Amethyst, and fabrics like stretch satin, luxe knit, and stretch crepe," revealed the exclusive press release.

With standout details and seductive silhouettes, the collection remains in the $79 to $129 USD price point, providing your bridal party with goddess-like looks to remember -- on a budget. The collection also taps into the corset trend that enhances your curves and femininity, while also ensuring all attention remains on the bride.

View the lookbook above and shop the KENDALL + KYLIE collection on Azazie's website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Azazie (@azazieofficial)

Latest Stories

  • The One Birkenstock I Can’t Stop Thinking About

    The Birkenstock Boston clog has fast become one of the most popular shoes of 2022. Learn why the style is suddenly so popular among the fashion set.

  • White Lotus costume designer reveals hidden easter eggs in Tanya’s wardrobe

    ‘The White Lotus’ season two finale revealed which character meets their fatal end

  • Kylie and Kendall Jenner Visit the Aspen Bar Where 'RHOBH' Tequila Drama Took Place: 'All Love'

    Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila sparked drama between 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna

  • ‘I feel terrible’: Kathy Hilton apologises to Mariska Hargitay for PCA speech incident

    Hilton said she would ‘never do anything to be rude intentionally’ and that she had reached out to Hargitay to apologise in person

  • Our Tech Experts Unveil the 5 Best TV Brands of the Year

    Over the years, TV technology has advanced tremendously and continues to improve year over year. The best TVs on the market today offer not only offer sharp picture quality, exquisite clarity and stunning brightness, but they also feature smart designs and improved sound quality.

  • TikTok says this is the best foundation for mature skin — and Sephora shoppers agree

    This Haus Labs foundation is being praised on TikTok as a must-have for mature skin.

  • Beloved Pa. Spa Owner with 'Passion to Help Those Less Fortunate' Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide

    Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium, was found dead on Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the head

  • Jacquemus Spring 2023

    Giant hats, polka dots and reams of raffia added a couture flair to this mega show.

  • Williams team principal and chief executive Jost Capito to step aside

    The 64-year-old German has led the British team for the past two years.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Red Christmas Trees as She Teases Her Holiday Decor

    As she prepares for her first Christmas with husband Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian teased her 205 million Instagram followers with glimpses of her holiday decor

  • Give Like You Mean It: Inside Robb Report’s December 2022 Ultimate Gift Guide Issue

    For this year's Giving Issue, we offer 33 unique gifts, focus on philanthropy and explore the rise of the ultra VIP.

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."