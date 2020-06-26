Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Highly-Anticipated Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration Is Finally Here

After much anticipation, Kendall Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection is finally available to shop!

Since launching her namesake cosmetics brand, Kylie Jenner has collaborated with all of her sisters, except one. There have been collections with Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, as well as one with mom Kris Jenner and Kylie's daughter Stormi, but the one collab that fans have long been waiting for is a Kendall and Kylie collection.

The supermodel, 24, teased the launch in January during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, and now, the epic collab is dropping on June 26.

"wow wow wow 🖤 can’t believe i’m finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics .. and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner!" Kylie, 22, captioned the sultry campaign video where the sisters modeled custom Fleur du Mal lingerie. "We have been dreaming this up for quite some time so i hope you guys love it!"

When Kendall announced the news on her own Instagram, the Jenner sisters' dad Caitlyn Jenner commented saying: "Yay! Cannot wait to get it and use it! Love you 😍."

The eight-piece collection includes a 15-pan eyeshadow palette, a lip blush lip kit, an all-purpose gloss, a blush, bronzer and Kylight stick, a blotting powder perfecting balm and a sheer pink High Gloss.

When creating the palette, Kylie revealed that the duo had a few disagreements before deciding on the final color selection.

"We disagreed on how many mattes they’re [sic] are lol i had to fight for those 3 shimmers 🤣. but i’m in love with the end result and it actually has become the palette i use the most," the star said.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

They also intentionally included numerous vibrant colors including an olive green, bright orange and mustard since Kendall "loves to play with colors on her eyes."

Kylie added, "We made sure to add her favorites to the palette."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A few lucky customers who make it to the Kylie Cosmetics site early may be able to snag one of the 200 PR boxes they are selling which will be autographed by Kendall and Kylie themselves. "I've never done this before! I'm so excited!" Kylie said on her Instagram Story.

Additionally, a portion of the sales will be go towards defending the rights of Black trans people in honor of Pride Month, the sisters said on social media.

"Kylie and I will be donating a portion of the sales from our @kyliecosmetics collaboration to the Marsha P Johnson Institute, an amazing organization that protects and defends the human rights of black transgender people. @mpjinstitute was created in response to the murders of black trans women and women of color, to elevate, support, and nourish the voices of black trans people. We are so proud to be supporting their mission, and thank the team for their work!" Kendall wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

To celebrate the collection, the sisters threw an intimate Kendall and Kylie-themed bash inside the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's basement since they weren't able to have a normal launch party due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie showed off her basement which was completely decked out in the collection's campaign images, a customized ping-pong table, tons of sweet treats, popcorn and blankets for a cozy PJ party.

When Kendall teased the launch of her collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics earlier this year, she promised that it would be worth the wait.

“I feel like we’re really going big because I’m her full blood,” Kendall said (she and Kylie are the daughters of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner; Kim, Khloé and Kourtney are the daughters of Kris and the late Robert Kardashian). “We’re taking it seriously.”

The reason it took so long to get a Kendall and Kylie collaboration is because Kendall had a contract with another makeup company. "Now I’m able to do it," she said during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show.

Kendall partnered with Estée Lauder from 2015 through 2017 as the face of the Estée Edits collection.