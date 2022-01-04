Kendall Jenner's tortoiseshell tips are setting the tone for 2022 manicures

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner consistently leads the way when it comes to setting sartorial trends, including – it seems – with her manicures. Indeed, her latest nail look has found itself at the top of our list of trends to try in 2022.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this week, the 26-year-old showed off a tortoiseshell tip mani created by celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon. "Tortoise by @lisa_kon_" she wrote in the caption, alongside an elegant photo of her freshly painted nails.

Photo credit: Instagram

Over on her own Instagram, Kon also shared a series of photos showing off the mani along with details on how she achieved what we're calling a work of art. "To celebrate Christmas this year @kendalljenner made a French tortoise tip," she told her 88.9 k followers. "This nail design was a perfect match for her stunningly dramatic black dress from Carolina Herrera," she added, referencing the model's impressive Christmas gown which she shared a photo of on her feed.

Jenner's manicure is a sign of things to come in 2022, with tortoiseshell set for a big revival. The brown-toned print very much had a moment in the early 2010s, and its comeback is well overdue, with plenty of stylists predicting it'll be everywhere and on everything as we head further into the decade.

If you're looking for a new year nail makeover, check out the best manicure hot spots in the capital, as recommended by the Bazaar beauty team.

