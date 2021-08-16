Kendall Jenner's Tiny Aqua Bikini And Trucker Hat Combo Is Such A Mood

Photo credit: Instagram

The fashion of the noughties is everywhere of late and while we're all for the revival, there is one item we thought would stay in the past. Namely, the trucker cap.

But, if anyone can bring back the trucker cap and turn it into summer's must-have accessory it's Kendall Jenner. I mean, who could forget the iconic Y2K accessory that was seen on everyone from Paris Hilton to Justin Timberlake?

Never one to shy away from showing off a little skin, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to post an epic vacay throwback wearing the tiniest aqua bikini and yep, you guessed it - a mesh green hat.

The cheeky pic appears to be from a recent girls getaway from Cabo San Lucas with BFF's Hailey Bieber and Lauren Perez back in mid-June, and not going to lie - this look is such a summer mood.

Posing by a pool against the most breath-taking crystal-blue water we've ever seen, the model wore an aqua blue and green floral bikini that cheekily showed off her gym-honed figure with the 00's accessory, which she wore backwards.

As for glam, Kenny kept things simple with little-to-no makeup, styling her long raven locks in messy beach waves and a sun-kissed tan, for the ultimate natural beach look.

Fans and celebs alike praised the star's fire beach 'fit, which quickly racked up over 5.7 million likes in less than 12 hours. Kenny's BFF Hailey Bieber commented, 'Finally! Love this picture!!!!', while family friend Carter Gregory cheekily said, 'Devin Booker is so lucky', and influencer Jessie Jo Stark commented, 'I approve of this body mind n vibe 🦇'.

Fans also chimed in, with one commenting, 'Kennyyyyy you so cuteee 😫❤️💓,' while another user said, 'Dream Girl 😍🥰❤️❤️' and a fellow fan simply said, '🔥🔥🔥'.

Okay, so it's official we're are adding Cabo to our dream vacay lists stat and stalking Etsy accounts for Von Dutch trucker caps for our next beach getaway.

