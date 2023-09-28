Kendall Jenner's Sky-High Hair Stole the Show at Schiaparelli

A Stepford wife goes to Paris.

Prim, proper, and ... Parisian? It's not the perfect formula for a Stepford wife, per se, but Kendall Jenner's look at the Schiaparelli presentation today at Paris Fashion Week seemed to draw from the perfectly coiffed look of the Ira Levin's satirical work. As she came down the runway, her up-to-there hair was styled in a bouffant with flipped-out ends and major volume.

Known for its take on surrealism, the house of Schiaparelli's creations are known for visual gags, like anatomical details and keyholes, but Jenner's all-red dress seemed like an outlier for the over-the-top Parisian house. She wore a pair of the brand's signature toe shoes in a creamy beige shade, but her dress was a simple strapless number covered in tiny red beads. She had absolutely no accessories added to the look, letting her hairstyle and dress steal the spotlight in a one-two punch of '50s froth and crimson craftsmanship.

Jenner's sister, Kylie, was also in attendance at the show, though she opted for a more statement-making shimmering gown for her appearance in the audience. It featured one of the brand's signature keyhole cutouts front and center.

It's not the first time this fashion month that Jenner's had a sweet throwback hairstyle on the runway. When she walked the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week, she had a mod moment with a barette and similarly flipped-out ends. The white bow in her hair matched the bag and shift dress Donatella Versace dressed her in for the runway show.



