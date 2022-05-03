Kendall Jenner's Sheer Met Gala After-Party Look Showed Off Matching Rose Gold Lingerie

kendall jenner met gala after party

We can imagine the only thing better than walking the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in an intricate, high-fashion ensemble was getting to go home, take it all off, and prepare to hit up the star-studded after parties. While some celebrities opted to wear something completely different from their Gala looks for the post-event celebrations, others kept with the theme of their red carpet gowns well into the evening — which is the route Kendall Jenner took when sporting her second sheer outfit of the night.

On Monday, Kendall was spotted heading to a Met Gala after-party wearing a completely see-through black lace Miu Miu co-ord set. The two-piece outfit consisted of a spaghetti strap tank top and a low-rise, knee-length skirt layered over a silky rose gold bustier bra and matching mid-rise underwear. Kenny accessorized her late-night look with diamond drop earrings, a black clutch, and strappy heels. She wore her tousled brown hair parted down the middle and filled her eyebrows back to their original color after bleaching them for the carpet hours before.

Earlier in the night, Kendall wore a striking black Prada ball gown to walk up the famous Met Gala steps. The eldest Jenner went braless under the dress's sheer mesh top, which was complete with subtle beading on the bust and a voluminous ruffled skirt. Although Kendall didn't match with Kylie Jenner for this year's Gala, the younger Jenner sister wore a similar silhouette in a blinding white hue when attending the event themed, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Kendall hit up the Met Gala after-parties alongside her best friend and fellow supermodel, Hailey Bieber. After gracing the red carpet in a chic white Saint Laurent gown paired with a dramatic feathered cape, Bieber slipped into black leather short-shorts, a bedazzled see-through bra top, and a black blazer to party the night away.