Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Makeup Was All About the Eyes

InStyle got the inside scoop from celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips.

Kendall Jenner always commits to the theme for the Met Gala. (Last year, for instance, she paired bleached brows with a see-through mesh top.) For the 2023 Met Gala, she continued her streak of show-stopping makeup with a mod-inspired winged liner and retro high ponytail.

Jenner's makeup was courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, who regularly works with the model — and is partly responsible for the cloud-skin trend that TikTok can't seem to quit. She spoke with InStyle about her inspiration for the look and how exactly she created it.

"The inspiration for Kendall’s makeup was pulled from mod makeup with an emphasis on the eyes," says Phillips. "Bold lashes complemented the upper and lower lash lines with a classic winged liner. The dress is a blend of Marc Jacobs and Karl Lagerfeld. The big, voluminous retro ponytail compliments the makeup perfectly."

To get this look, Phillips first prepped the skin using L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensive Hyaluronic Acid Serum and the Line-Plumping Water Cream to set the base for the makeup. Then, she used her underpainting technique, where she first contours before putting on foundation. She defined Jenner's cheekbone, outer eye, hairline, and jawline with the L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect 4-in-1 Tinted Face Balm in Medium 20 and Deep 10 before adding the L'Oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer; she then used the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation to give Jenner coverage. For a little extra detail, Phillips then used the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner to place faux freckles on the nose and cheeks.

For Jenner's subtle smokey eye, Phillips used the neutral brown shade from the L’Oreal Paris La Palette Nude and lined the upper lash line with the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Grip Liner and added a flicked wing at the corner. She then dabbed the darker chocolate shade from the palette along the lower lash line and replicated the same flicked wing on the outer corners. To elongate the top and bottom wings, she used the lightest shade in the middle space between the two edges and finished off with the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara to add some drama.

Phillips says Jenner played a huge role in conceiving the final look, pinning photo inspo on Pinterest and doing a trial run of the glam to make sure everyone was on the same page. "One of the many best parts of working with Kendall is that she is so collaborative and creative," Phillips says. "Her creativity and excitement inspire the glam team."

