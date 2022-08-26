Kendall Jenner's Icy Blue Eyeshadow Sets the Tone for Fall 2022

Fashion month is upon us, which means makeup trends of what we can expect to see down the runway are making their way to the forefront. Model Kendall Jenner's display of blue eyeshadow showed us that one of the top 2022 beauty moments is still in full effect for the fall.

Blue eyeshadow is like the hair spray of makeup—both are surprisingly versatile and can elevate a look when done right, which was the case for Jenner, who sported the icy white blue-ish look for her sister Kylie Jenner's beauty event with Ulta. Jenner's resident makeup artist Mary Phillips shared a swipe-through of photos on Instagram showing off her work, anointing the caption "blue valentine." In close-up images, you can see that Phillips applied the perfect amount of soft matte blue eyeshadow onto Jenner's eyelids and a bit on her lower lash line. To emphasize the look, Phillips opted to go without eyeliner and just a few swipes of mascara to keep the moment wistful.

It's safe to say that from here, many trendsetters will also be reaching for various shades of blue eyeshadow this coming fall. For more inspo, we've included more of Jenner's glam look below for you to bookmark.