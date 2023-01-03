Kendall Jenner's Hybrid Half-Up Pony Sets the Stage for a Glamorous "Lazy Girl" Winter

Out of the KarJenner klan, leave it to Kendall Jenner to make a low-effort half-up twisted top hybrid pony bun hairstyle look downright glamorous.

On a winter trip to Aspen with sister Kylie Jenner, the star took to Instagram to post bougie snaps of her snowy New Year's Day adventures. Instead of posting glitzy and high-value pictures, the model escaped to the winter-white snow-filled grounds to frolic with horses, evoking a total "vanilla girl" moment. Her cool girl look is of rugged leather and she's wearing as little makeup, giving pure fresh face. The star of the snaps is the scruffy bun, which is a half-up half down top knot twisted ponytail — something cute and casual. As we're sure Kendall created this style herself, we must give her roses at mastering the most clever way to sport "off-duty" model hair while keeping true to her identity.

We're sure 2023 will be the year of the lazy girl and Kendall Jenner can inspire those mood boards. Catch more of her casual-chic look ahead.