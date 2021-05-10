Kendall Jenner's Errand-Running Outfit Will Make You Dig These Classic Sneakers Out of the Back of Your Closet
The Mega Agency
The ugly sandal trend is currently sweeping through Hollywood, but Kendall Jenner isn’t giving up her sneakers. Already a public supporter of the platform pool slide movement, the model was photographed on May 6 wearing Converse, one of the most classic pairs of sneakers there is.
Jenner’s support of the Converse shoe isn’t entirely surprising. Converse go well with nearly any outfit, acting as the perfect accent to everything from a fitted blazer to a breezy slip dress. As for Jenner’s take on the shoe, she kept the rest of her outfit of the day more casual, wearing straight denim jeans and a white top. She paired the neutral-colored shoes with all-black accessories, including sunglasses, bag, and a face mask.
The Converse brand comes with some serious fashion history. Once favored by athletes, the brand later became an iconic fashion symbol, showing up on the feet of famous rockstars and even Vice President Kamala Harris. The Converse brand has continued to reinvent itself over the years, collaborating with Missoni, the Andy Warhol Foundation, and Commes des Garcon. Back in 2017, even Miley Cyrus got the chance to design a pair (her take on the shoe naturally included lots of sparkle).
As for Jenner’s personal stash of Converse shoes, she appears to have the brown pair, a white pair, and one decked out in zebra stripes. She also showed off a black pair in 2020, bringing the footwear to London Fashion Week.
This isn’t the first time that Jenner’s choice of footwear has been worth copying, either. She previously paired cowboy boots with a bikini, donned white pointed boots with denim, and wore white lace-up sneakers with a dotted dress. Clearly, this model understands the importance of shoes.
When it comes to incorporating this shoe into your summer wardrobe, there are plenty of colorful options to choose from. Along with pastel colorways made for coordinating with your brightest beach-ready outfits, the sneaker comes in versatile neutral shades that feature colored details and embroidered designs.
Decide which pair you’ll need to sport this summer and shop some Jenner-inspired options, below.
The Mega Agency
Courtesy
Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com
Courtesy
Shop now: $55; nordstrom.com
Courtesy
Shop now: $77; amazon.com