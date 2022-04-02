Kendall Jenner Wore a Slinky Dress With the Highest Slit and the Most Quintessential Y2K Shoe

Kendall Jenner Slinky Multicolored Dress Platform Sandals Instagram Selfies

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Early 2000s and '90s trends are still coming down the runways, filing clothing racks, and popping up on Instagram ads. Not to mention, still front and center on all your favorite (and most influential) celebrities, like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. They're all making it nearly impossible to escape the nostalgic fads. Another star playing a crucial role in the era's comeback is Kendall Jenner, with her braless looks and cutout skirts.

Her most recent outfit paid homage to a pair of quintessential Y2K sandals that were staples in the closets of many in the early aughts. The model posted a gallery of selfies to Instagram on Friday wearing a slinky, body-con column dress with the highest leg slit and a watercolor palette that included beige, orange, pink, red, and blue. She paired the garment with platform thong sandals reminiscent of chunky Rocket Dog or Roxy flip flops circa 2002. Jenner accessorized with a deep maroon leather shoulder bag and dainty gold earrings. Her newly dyed ginger hair was parted down the middle and styled in gentle waves.

In the carousel, Jenner shared several parking garage-images and a video that captured her expert model-strut as she walked toward the camera.

Her caption? "I'm blocking all toe comments," she hilariously wrote alongside the series of snaps, referencing her sisters' comments about the model's feet.

"I love your big ass toes," her older sister Khloé Kardashian trolled. Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, echoed that sentiment, writing, "i love them 🦶🏼🦶🏼." Despite all the jokes, the reality star's mom Kris Jenner left a sweet note saying, "God I love you 😍," and Kendall's longtime hairstylist Jen Atkin also dropped, "Why are you the cutest."