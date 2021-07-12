Kendall Jenner Wore a See-Through Shirt With Matching Pants

Celebrity sisters are just like real-life ones, even when they're Kendall Jenner and little sister Kylie. Over the weekend, at the opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, Kendall wore a coordinating tube top and trousers from Charlotte Knowles. The top happened to be completely sheer and its longline silhouette stretched down past the waistband of her matching pants, creating a pattern-on-pattern outfit that would have been eye-catching even if the top wasn't see-through. While Taylor Swift may be the reigning queen of the matching set, this take on the trend, especially given how sheer it is, seems firmly planted in Kardashian-Jenner territory, not Swift's folksy Evermore era.

Kendall took the opportunity to showcase her 818 tequila brand at the event and rubbed shoulders with pals Justine Skye and John Terzian.

Kendall Jenner Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

She also shared the look on Instagram, giving all her followers a close-up peek at all the details.

Kylie wore the same pieces during an outing at (where else?) Nobu just last year. Unlike her older sister, she added a nude bra to the top, making it slightly more modest. She added a tiny white handbag and slingbacks to her outfit.

It's not the first time the two have worn matching ensembles. Vogue chronicled a few of the sisters' best twinning looks, going all the way back to their childhood days right up to matching Balmain and bathing suits.