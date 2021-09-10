Kendall Jenner Wore a Latex Minidress Embellished with Fish

You might be wondering, what does one of the top supermodels in the world wear to New York Fashion Week? Well, the answer is a super short, skintight, strapless latex dress adorned with ... fish?

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker were spotted arriving at Lucali restaurant on Thursday night to celebrate Jenner's friend Fai Khadra's birthday. For the occasion, the model wore the tiniest black latex dress with a subtle design of small blue fish on the front. For contrast, she paired the minidress with bright red slide heels and a matching Gucci shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner

Getty Images

She kept jewelry to a minimum and wore her dark tresses slicked back into a middle-parted bun. In photographs obtained by DailyMail, Booker wore navy blue slacks with a matching short-sleeve button down over a long-sleeve tee in a lighter shade.

Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner has also been out and about during the fashion week festivities after confirming her second pregnancy with Travis Scott. On Thursday night, the makeup mogul wore a sheer lace bodysuit and black blazer that resembled a maternity look worn by her older sister Kim Kardashian back in 2015.

As Kendall has certainly been putting on a street style show, it's unclear if the model will be walking in any shows. She recently returned to the runway post-COVID back in July for the Jacquemus "La Montagne" show in France, in which she wore the tiniest black cardigan with a nearly invisible fastener keeping it closed.