Kendall Jenner Went Braless in a Draped Cowl-Neck Dress That Plunged Past Her Bellybutton

Welcome to yet another year of Y2K fashion.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

2024 appears to be another year down the Y2K rabbit hole. From the musical remake of Mean Girls to the return of ballet flats and Juicy Couture sweatsuits, everything seems to be a nod to the third millennium lately — and Kendall Jenner is doing her part to keep the momentum going.



On Saturday, the supermodel shared new photos from her vacation in Aspen, Colorado with sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner on Instagram, and in the snaps, she resurrected an early aughts artifact. Wearing a long black gown with a barely-there back and a plunging neckline that scooped past her bellybutton, Kendall's outfit was a throwback to the draped cowl-neck dresses and tops that were worn by Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and Lindsay Lohan in the early 2000s.



Kendall Jenner Instagram

Letting the dress speak for itself, Kendall accessorized minimally, adding only a pair of gold drop earrings to her nighttime look. Her long brunette hair was worn down and straight with a middle part, while her sultry glam consisted of smoky eye makeup and a nude lip.



Related: Kendall Jenner Wore an Itty-Bitty Orange Thong Bikini in Her First Swimsuit Pic of the Year

This was just one of many outfits Kendall packed for her Aspen getaway. Earlier this week, she stepped out in the snow while wearing a gray knitted Bottega Veneta minidress that featured a faux-fur neckline and was paired with sheer black tights and matching heels, and before that, Jenner hit the slopes in a silver metallic puffer coat and black ski pants.

More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.