Kendall Jenner Went Blonde for Her Marilyn Monroe Halloween Costume

While the Kardashians typically go all out for Halloween, this year, they seem to be taking a more low-key approach to the holiday. Take, for instance, Kendall Jenner's Marilyn Monroe costume. Rather than pull out all the stops and wear one of the blonde bombshell's original gowns like her sister Kim Kardashian did at the 2022 Met Gala, Jenner kept it simple and recreated one of Monroe's more casual looks.



On Sunday, Kendall shared a carousel of snapshots taken ahead of her annual Halloween party on Instagram. In the photos, the model wore a black turtleneck, white cigarette pants, diamond chandelier earrings, and, of course, a curly blonde bob wig. The look was clearly an ode to Monroe's iconic 1953 Life magazine photo shoot, in which she sported a similar outfit on the cover.

However, Jenner's caption referenced another Marilyn moment, writing: "Happy birthday, mister president" — the memorable phrase the pinup model sang while serenading president John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962.

Kendall wasn't the only KarJenner sibling to seemingly "copy" Kim for Halloween. Just a day earlier, Kourtney, who is pregnant with her and Travis Barker's first child together, shared a series of photos wearing Kim's 2013 Met Gala maternity look as a cheeky nod to their recent feud. “Stole her wedding country. Stole her Met Gala look. Iconic. Truly,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Kourtney's post. Kim, however, seemed to be in on the joke, and reposted the photo to her Instagram Story alongside three handclap emojis.

