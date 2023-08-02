Kendall Jenner Wears a transparent Mesh Top and Bra for Date Night With Bad Bunny

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appear to still be going strong, in case you were casually wondering! Oh, and they're also low-key becoming that couple that goes everywhere in matching outfits.

Kenny and Benito were spotted on a date in West Hollywood on Monday night, where they wore complementary black fits—with Kendall going for an off-the-shoulder transparent mesh top, which she paired with a black bra.

BACKGRID

A source literally *just* gave everyone an update on these two a couple weeks ago, telling Entertainment Tonight that "Things are definitely progressing between them. Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing."

Oh, and apparently they're "both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple."

Kendall and Bad Bunny haven't made any public comments on their 'ship, other than saying that they won't be commenting. As Benito put it to Rolling Stone, “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

He added, “We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans, not just artists but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone.…I keep living. Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way."

You Might Also Like