Kendall Jenner Wears Chic Front Tie swimsuit On Lake Trip

Kendall Jenner is fulling enjoying summer. This week, the model dropped a carousel of photos from what looks like a trip to the lake with her friends. She clearly had a favorite swimsuit for her trip, because several pics featured a two piece with a tie-front top. It had matching bottoms in vertical multi-colored stripes cut high up on her thigh. In the very first photo, she lies on a white and blue towel with a pair of black sunglasses at her side to show it off.

In two other pics, Jenner models the swimsuit while standing by the water, her long brown hair up in a pony tail and in another wearing a black baseball cap. She also shared other photos of her lakeside fashion, including a cute pair of wide-legged overalls paired with a blue handkerchief on her head.

In another photo, Jenner is on a hike in oversized green cargo pants and a big yellow t-shirt, and in another she wears a taupe tube top and is holding a giant glass of wine. She also shared several shots of the beautiful nature all around and one with friends laughing by the pool as someone works the BBQ for dinner. Some fans have been wondering if the man at the grill is Jenner's rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny.

She captioned the post, “peanuts and beer.” These are the same words written on her white Bode tote featured in the first picture.

Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper have not confirmed their relationship, but they have been seen together with some frequency, including several recent dinners at Sushi Park in Los Angeles.

They also just visited Idaho at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison together. A source told People, “They definitely seem in love, and super serious. They're really friendly. Kendall is so low key that plenty of guests don't even know who she was.”

