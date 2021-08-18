Kendall Jenner Wears Boyfriend Devin Booker's Olympic Gold Medal During Lake Getaway

kendall jenner; Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is helping her boyfriend Devin Booker celebrate his first Olympic gold medal.

On Tuesday, the NBA star shared a series of photos from the couple's lakeside vacation, including a snap of his supermodel girlfriend lounging on a boat wearing the medal he earned earlier this month as a member of Team USA's basketball team.

The other pics featured Booker floating in the lake, as well as a shot of his dog enjoying their time on the boat.

"LAKE BOi," Booker captioned the post.

On Monday, Booker celebrated his first Olympic gold medal with a series of photos and a video shared to social media.

He and his USA Basketball teammates defeated France at Saitama Super Arena to finish in first in the men's basketball tournament.

The professional athlete didn't use words to describe his Olympic debut, simply captioning the post with a gold medal emoji.

Several of Booker's famous friends sent their congratulations in the comments section, including Jenner's brother Rob Kardashian, 34.

"Legends 💪💪" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians wrote. Though the Jenner hasn't yet chimed in on her NBA beau's post, she rooted him on through social media during the Games.

During the USA Basketball final, Jenner captioned a photo of her television screen with a gold medal emoji, showing the Phoenix Suns star cheering on the court with his teammates after the big win.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Booker and Jenner were first linked in April 2020, but the pair didn't make their relationship Instagram official until this past Valentine's Day. At the time, the model shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of the twosome cozying up.

"She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," a source told PEOPLE in June about the couple.

"Devin is such a cool guy. He is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall," the insider shared.

"They got serious quickly last summer. Kendall visited him a lot in Phoenix. After Devin finished the season, he stayed with Kendall in L.A.," the source said. "They spent the whole summer together and even vacationed with Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Baldwin Bieber]. They're still young, but everyone is rooting for them. They are a great couple."

This past April, another source told PEOPLE that this is "the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship."

Though the source noted that the supermodel "is very private about their relationship," it is "obvious that they have something special going on."