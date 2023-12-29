Kendall Jenner Is the Ultimate Snow Bunny in the Fluffiest White Faux-Fur Coat

Après-ski chic in Aspen.

Getty

No one understands après-ski style better than Kendall Jenner.



The entire month of December, the supermodel has gone back-and-forth to Aspen, Colorado, and every time, she packs a new winter coat to wear for frolicking in the snow — from a caped bomber jacket to her brown-and-black paneled Phoebe Philo coat worth $27,000. And for her latest trip, Kendall pulled out a surprisingly wearable (and affordable) style.



On Thursday, Jenner posted a set of snapshots of herself bundled up outside in a white faux-fur coat from Alo Yoga on Instagram. The fuzzy jacket, which featured dramatic fluffy sleeves and a cropped silhouette, was accessorized with black leather gloves, matching shield sunglasses, and tiny silver hoop earrings. In the second photo of the slideshow, Kendall showed off her soft glam, which included a muted pink lip, rosy cheeks, and a glowing complexion, while her dark brunette hair was worn down in loose, middle-parted waves.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Related: Kendall Jenner’s Cropped Leather Trench Coat Is Fall Outerwear Done Right

This isn't the first time Kendall taken an otherwise average outfit to the next level with the addition of faux fur. Just a few days ago, at her family's annual Christmas party, the 818 Tequila founder wore an off-the-shoulder black mid-length dress from 16Arlington that was made festive with fuzzy white detailing across the bodice and at the hem. She finished off her Mrs. Claus-inspired look with strappy black sandals, chunky diamond hoops, and an updo with face-framing curls.



More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.