Kendall Jenner Threw A Packed Party During The Pandemic And Twitter Lost It

Courting backlash is the Kardashian way.

And Kendall Jenner sure courted a lot of it by throwing a packed, maskless birthday and Halloween party over the weekend, as new U.S. coronavirus cases climbed to nearly 100,000 per day.

Los Angeles County leads U.S. counties in confirmed cases and deaths, but there seemed no awareness of that at Kendall’s birthday bash in Hollywood, which counted guests like The Weeknd, model Winnie Harlow, Scott Disick, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith and more.

not Kendall Jenner hosting a birthday party with all these celebrities in attendance

Kendall, who turns 25 on Nov. 3, was “having a great time” and personally greeted guests, who numbered “at least” 50, E! News reported.

“Everyone was drinking and dancing on the outdoor terrace. It was a huge dance party,” an anonymous source told E!. “Kendall was the star of the show.”

Kendall Jenner celebrates 25th birthday at star-studded Halloween party.

Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian also attended the party.

The bash followed Kim’s own 40th celebration on a private island that drew what seemed like global outrage. Also, a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” episode revealed Khloe Kardashian tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.

“Let me tell you, that shit is real,” Khloe said in a widely shared clip from the episode. “But, we’re all gonna get through this.”

Perhaps in an attempt to limit the inevitable backlash to Kendall’s party, a note photographed at the celebration admonished attendees not to share photos on social media. Nevertheless, both Kylie and Kim posted photos from the bash on Instagram.

Kendall later posted photos with friends from the party, but turned off the comments on her Instagram.

But she couldn’t turn off the comments on Twitter:

