Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Company Will Cover $8.18 of Your Bar Tab Tonight for Thanksgiving Eve

On Nov. 22, 818 Tequila will reimburse drinkers up to $8.18

Courtesy of Sophie Sahara for 818 Tequila Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila is covering bar tabs the night before Thanksgiving

People flood bars the night before Thanksgiving, so 818 Tequila wants to help cover the tab.

Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand is honoring Thanksgiving Eve by buying bar goers a drink. On Nov. 22, 818 will contribute up to $8.18 towards your first cocktail of the night. They're dubbing the deal "Cheersgiving."

The drink must have 818 Tequila in it and the purchase must be made between 6 am to 11:59 pm PT. Eligible bars and restaurants can be found in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming — and specific spots can be located on the 818 website.

All drinkers need to do is submit their receipts on the brand's form here.

The model announced her tequila back in 2021. Named after The Kardashians star’s hometown area code, the spirit anonymously won several tasting competitions the year that it launched. The tequila is available in three varieties — Blanco, Reposado and Añejo — and is sold at restaurants and bars nationwide, even at 818 Shack, an open-air cocktail lounge at SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas.

Related: The Rolling Stone's New Rum, RHONY's Erin Lichy's Mezcal, Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for FWRD Kendall Jenner

Jenner recently took her tequila on a college tour. From Oct. 9-11, the model visited four college campuses across the Midwest to promote her award-winning tequila brand, 818 Tequila. Ohio State University, Indiana University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Michigan were all on her college tour.

The founder made multiple stops at each campus where she surprised students and patrons with signed bottles, meet-and-greets and brand merch items

Story continues

“i ♥️college @drink818,” Jenner captioned an Instagram montage of her college stops. “Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan thank you for the warm welcome 🥹🫶”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.