Kendall Jenner styled her curtain bangs into sleek baby braids

We're half way through Love Island, festivals are in full swing and… sorry, but is that actual sunshine we see peeking out from behind the clouds?? Summer is well and truly here and, yes, while it might only last for a few weeks before we’re suddenly dealing with dark mornings and double layers of socks (seriously, it comes around so quickly), we’re going to soak up every moment of these sunny day vibes.

Alongside a chance to finally dust off the floral dresses in my wardrobe (florals are not just for spring, folks), I find myself experimenting with my hair a lot more. Of course, it’s partly for the ✨vibes✨, but also, I just want to get my hair out of my face because I’m a sweaty mess for most of this season.

It seems Kendall Jenner had a similar idea when she debuted her latest summer hairstyle on Instagram. In a post promoting her 818 Tequila range, the reality star is sporting sleek baby braids, one of the biggest hair trends for summer ‘22.

Of course, Kendall went and got 70s-style curtain bangs back in February and we all know how tricky (read: annoying) it can be to keep them fresh in the summer, so this is a great way to style them. In fact, Kendall seems to have taken to avoiding styling her curtain bangs and tends to keep them blended into the rest of her hair – just swipe to the sixth post above to see. And let's not forget when her fringe was also swept back into a 2006-style quiff.

So yep, it seems even celebs struggle with bangs in the heat. Or maybe even find themselves getting fringe regret. I've definitely been there…

