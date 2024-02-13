Kendall Jenner Stars in Calvin Klein’s Spring Campaign

Kendall Jenner will once again be featured in Calvin Klein’s spring womenswear campaign.

Photographed by Mert Alas, longtime Calvin Klein brand ambassador Jenner is seen modeling the Calvin Klein relaxed trenchcoat, with a soft draping silhouette and fluid fabrication. The 28-year old also wears the structured stretch blazer and matching structured stretch wide-leg trousers and carries the line’s leather crossbody bag, a compact day-to-night leather style.

Kendall Jenner models the relaxed trenchcoat for Calvin Klein.

The seasonal campaign launches Tuesday on calvinklein.com with content rolling out on Calvin Klein’s social channels throughout the week. Her campaign images will also appear on out-of-home placements around the globe.

The campaign was styled by Emmanuelle Alt.

Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein spring womenswear campaign.

The project with Jenner follows Calvin Klein’s highly-successful underwear campaign starring Jeremy Allen White, also shot by Alas. Released on Jan. 4, that campaign generated $12.7 million in media impact value for the brand in less that 48 hours, according to Launchmetrics.

Jenner, who is also creative director of Fwrd and a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, was seen last fall in campaigns for such brands as Calvin Klein, Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta (pre-spring 2024), Fwrd, and the Gucci Valigeria travel line.

Jenner has been in the Calvin Klein ads since 2015.

