Kendall Jenner Sported Bleached Eyebrows and a Completely Sheer Top at the 2022 Met Gala

Met Gala Red Carpet 2022

Getty Images

It's official: Kendall Jenner's 2022 Met Gala look is one the world will continue talking about long after the night is over. After reflecting on the supermodel's choices from Galas of the past, where she tackled tricky colors and stunned in a sheer glitzy gown, we predicted her interpretation of this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme would be nothing short of breathtaking — and we were right.

Jenner wore a stunning black Prada ball gown for the event, complete with a voluminous, ruffled skirt and a see-through, bedazzled mesh top. Kendall paired the dress with a black and gold handbag, styled her hair in waves parted down the middle, and opted for striking bleached eyebrows when curating her glam.

Last year, Jenner arrived at the Met Gala wearing a glamorous version of a naked dress: A Givenchy Haute Couture gown, embellished with crystals and layered over a skin-colored corset bodysuit. The glamorous gown was an homage to the Givenchy dress famously worn by Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady's ball scene, and Kenny posted a photo of the inspiration to her Instagram story before hitting the carpet.

RELATED: The Met Gala 2022 Hosts and Theme Have Been Announced

While her sisters and mom also walked those iconic steps, the eldest Jenner sister surprised fans by once again attending Met Gala without her boyfriend, basketball star Devin Booker. The two have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple despite their year-long relationship. Rumors surrounding a romance between the two first started swirling in April 2020, but it wasn't until they went Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021 that Kendall and Devin confirmed their relationship publicly.