Kendall Jenner speaks about "boyfriend" Devin Booker for the first time

Kendall Jenner just spoke out about "boyfriend" Devin Booker for the first time - a notable move for the otherwise very private KUWTK star.

The model and basketball player have been dating for just over a year, after meeting during quarantine in June 2020. Since then, they've shared rare insights into their relationship on social media, while also marking their year anniversary last week.

Now, along with all of the other revelations from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion, Kendall has opened up about the romance for the first time.

After host Andy Cohen asked Kendall if she only dated basketball players (the model was also linked to Ben Simmons), she replied, "No, I actually don't only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research."

When asked about Devin specifically, she replied, "He's my boyfriend."

Kendall, 25, was then asked why she's so private about her relationships. "Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," she explained.

"And no offence to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to. [It] makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. It's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."

Kudos to Kendall for knowing what she wants and sticking to it.

