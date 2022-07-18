Kendall Jenner Sparks Devin Booker Reunion Rumors with Sizzling Wedding Guest Snap

Kendall Jenner Sparks Reunion Rumors with Devin Booker in Wedding Guest Snap. https://www.instagram.com/stories/kendalljenner/2884585708809329100/.

Kendall Jenner's plus one has people talking!

The 818 Tequila founder was a guest at a friend's wedding this weekend and shared a photograph of herself and a guest on social media Sunday, and some fans think the mystery man could be Devin Booker.

In the snap, shared on her Instagram story, Jenner, 26, debuted a floor-length green gown. A man stood behind her with his hand on her waist, although his Jenner cropped the photo at her neck. It left the identity of the man up to interpretation, but sightings at the wedding seem to confirm that Booker, 25, was, in fact, Jenner's wedding date.

A video uploaded by fan account @kendallsjbr shows Jenner and Booker walking together inside the wedding venue — seemingly confirming he was the man featured in Jenner's mirror pic.

PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 20: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)

This isn't the first time Jenner and Booker have been spotted together after they reportedly split in mid-June. At the end of June, Jenner and Booker were spotted together at Malibu's Soho House, where they enjoyed an outdoor terrace.

"They shared things on their phones and laughed," a source told E! News of their outing. "Kendall was looking up and smiling at Devin."

Jenner also shared Booker's feature on the cover of NBA 2K23 on her Instagram story in July, though she didn't write a comment on his video game appearance.

Another source told E! that the couple decided to spend time apart after returning home from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding to Travis Barker. "They had a really nice time in Italy together," they said. "But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart."

Jenner and Booker were first linked in April 2020, though they didn't confirm their relationship until Valentine's Day 2021.