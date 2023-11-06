Kendall Jenner Shows Off More Than Just Her Butt in New Jacquemus Holiday Campaign

Photo: Drew Vickers/Courtesy of Jacquemus

Kendall Jenner is known for nothing if not her athletic abilities. In Jacquemus's latest holiday campaign, entitled "Guirlande," the model puts her off-the-charts athleticism on display, wearing ice skates and skis.

Jacquemus teased the campaign not with Jenner's face, but rather an image of her... backside wrapped in Christmas lights. While that's sure to be the most memorable image from the shoot, several others featuring her face, legs and more were released on Monday.

Beyond the barely-there decor and sports gear, Jenner also poses in a new limited-edition capsule collection, which features existing Jacquemus designs with "a festive twist." For instance, the French brand's staple Le Manteau outerwear is reimagined in shearling as opposed to its usual wool blend, offering a fluffier, winter-ready look.

Also featured heavily throughout the collection is the color of the season — cherry red. The fan-favorite mini dress from the brand's Le Chouchou collection (most recently seen on Selena Gomez during Paris Fashion Week) now comes in the bright holiday hue, alongside shearling Le Chiquito bags, fluffy fur sandals and more. The "Guirlande" holiday collection is available to shop now at Jacquemus.com and Nov. 8 at Ssense.com.

See all the rest of the campaign below.

Kendall Jenner for the Jacquemus "Guirlande" holiday collection. Photo: Drew Vickers/Courtesy of Jacquemus

Photo: Drew Vickers/Courtesy of Jacquemus

Kendall Jenner for the Jacquemus "Guirlande" holiday collection. Photo: Drew Vickers/Courtesy of Jacquemus

Photo: Drew Vickers/Courtesy of Jacquemus

Kendall Jenner for the Jacquemus "Guirlande" holiday collection. Photo: Drew Vickers/Courtesy of Jacquemus

