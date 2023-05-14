Kendall Jenner Shares Barely-There Knitted Bikini Pics

Cindy Ord/MG23 - Getty Images

On Saturday, Kendall Jenner shared a carousel of images from a tropical vacation to show off her bikini, though in some of the pics it's scarcely visible. The 27-year-old was wearing a ruffled knit two-piece in green, made from three tiny triangles of fabric held together by strings. She posed in various directions, showing off the thin layer of sand sticking to her tan. On one hand she wore a large square ring, but otherwise she let the look speak for itself without accessories.

The Kardashians' star was allegedly on vacation with her new boyfriend Bad Bunny, but was definitely accompanied by her friend, photographer Renell Medrano. Medrano posted a TikTok from the trip that has since been deleted that featured the rapper and 818 Tequila founder together.



The pair have been seen out and about quite a bit in the last month, attending a Tyler, the Creator concert in April, and a Met Gala afterparty earlier in May. They've also been spotted out to dinner, and were sitting court side in Los Angeles this week for the playoff game between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

Kevork Djansezian - Getty Images

Jenner broke up with her last boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker, in October 2022 after an on-and-off relationship of a few years. Bad Bunny seemed to reference Booker in his verse on the Eladio Carrión’s track “Coco Chanel,” a song released all the way back in March.

“I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick / But the Puerto Rico sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix,” he rapped, which might be about Booker's spot on the Phoenix Suns team. Later on in the song, he says, “Scorpios are dangerous.”

Jenner's sun sign is a Scorpio, but the rapper seems happy to risk it.

