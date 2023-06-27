Kendall Jenner Shares Backstage Video with Gigi Hadid from Paris Fashion Week

Supermodels—they're just like us!

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid were among the models who walked the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 menswear show in Paris this Monday, looking fabulous in romantic minidresses. And after stepping off the runway, Jenner made sure to share a behind-the-scenes look at their experience, on Instagram.

Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 818 tequila founder posted a carousel featuring photos and clips of herself on the runway, in the beautiful and iconic gardens of the Château de Versailles, as well as a video of her and Hadid driving away in a beige golf cart.

Jenner looked striking in a bulbous white strapless bodysuit-minidress styled with square-toe Mary Jane heels with little bows on the front, and pearl-and-emerald jewelry, including a layered necklace and long drop earrings.

Pierre Suu - Getty Images

The Guest in Residence founder, meanwhile wore a lacy sheer white minidress with straps and cutouts all over, in a floral print. She layered it over a white bra and thong set, and wore it with sheer white knee-hight stockings in another floral print, and square-toe Mary Jane heels with little bows. Her only accessory was a pair of gold square earrings.

Both models showed off a glossy red manicure, wore natural makeup, and had their hair in slicked-back buns.

In the video of her and Hadid, Jenner cheekily bends and stretches one leg on the golf cart and waves to the camera. Hadid laughs and waves too.

“Thank you @jacquemus todays show was special 🤍,” Jenner wrote in her Instagram post from the show.

Hadid reposted an Instagram Story from fellow model Imaan Hammam of herself and Jenner holding pinkies and smiling at each other at the show.

Imaan Hammam Instagram

You Might Also Like